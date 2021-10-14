March 25, 1998
Mike Massie: A steward of the land
Commercial cattle farmer Mike Massie of Hampton Stock Farm near Flint Hill recognized the importance of marketing and business in the farming industry while he was still in high school. “My feeling was that if I could get a good business education, I could learn about farming from my dad,” he said in a recent interview. Also critical were the years he served as manager of the Front Royal Livestock Exchange. “That was the best education I could have gotten — a tremendous learning experience.”
Massie put his training to work purchasing calves at weaning, then reselling them at market weight. In a year’s time, he would turn over 1,000 heads, “but it’s hard to put together trailer loads of like cattle.” He is now headed in a new direction — switching from marketing to the breeding end of the cattle business.
The farm is a family operation. “I do everything relating to the cattle marketing myself,” said Massie, but “breeding is more of a family thing, so we all get involved. My wife, Toni, is very important. Without her support and help, operating the farm would be impossible. Even the kids — daughters Sophie, age 10, and twins Jackie and Laura, 8 — can bring the calves into the house and help raise them, if needed. A family working together and sharing experiences, that’s what the Massies are all about.
Two Attain Girl Scout Gold Award
The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award given in Girl Scouting. Earning this recognition provides a Senior Girl Scout the opportunity to cap her years of achievement in Girl Scouting by making a commitment to herself and her community.
The Virginia Skyline Girl Scout Council is proud to have had over 200 Senior Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award. Dawn Havstad and Kylene Wolfe are the first to earn the Gold Award in Rappahannock County. The pin, which was presented to the girls, is a symbol of their outstanding achievement. The gold trefoil with the sun’s rays, represents the Girl Scout influence on the wider community and the interdependence of Girl Scouting and the community.
Aug. 14, 2002
Oasis CD moves in to new home, finds Oasis
Micah Solomon has both created and discovered an oasis. Originally the oasis was Solomon’s business, begun in 1987 in College Park, Md., because he needed a company to do what wasn’t being done. As a musician, composer and recording engineer, he had been disappointed by the quality of his work when it came back to him from the duplication process.
He knew he could do better, so he did. Solomon named his new business Oasis.
From his recording studio in Maryland and a staff of one (himself) he produced records and cassettes and a reputation for quality and innovation. Oasis expanded with the industry to CDs, adjusting its name to Oasis CD Manufacturing.
He now employs a full time staff of 28. Along the way, he gained a partner, his wife Vandy. In 1997, with the help of Jean Lillard, the Solomons bought the beautiful Frances Bradford house on Route 522 in Flint Hill. Jay Monroe, a local architect living in Huntly, turned the house into a workable headquarters for Oasis CD.
With the business growing at 14 percent a year, they outgrew the limited space at their headquarters in Flint Hill. From the moment Mr. Solomon first saw the Faith Mountain building near the Rappahannock Co-op on U.S. 211, he fell in love with it and wanted it.
Oasis CD moved into its dream home on June 10 and got the phones and all things technical working by June 11, thanks to the technical wizardry of Martin Henze. Solomon says that everything feels right.