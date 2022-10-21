Feb. 6, 1975
Delegate appoints Baumgardner
Delegate D. French Slaughter Jr., has announced the appointment of Douglas K. Baumgardner of Washington as his administrative assistant for the current session of the General Assembly. Baumgardner, a 1973 graduate of Virginia Military Institute and a second year law student at the University of Virginia, will be employed by Slaughter on a part-time basis in his Richmond office. In making the announcement, Slaughter stated that he was glad to have the assistance of Baumgardner, “who is a very capable young man who has shown a keen interest in state government.”
Dwyer, 1975 DAR Good Citizen
Kathy E. Dwyer, 1975 DAR Good Citizen of Rappahannock County High School, received her certificate and accompanying pin from Mrs. Biedler Settle of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Dwyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James S. Dwyer of Sperryville, was selected by her classmates and the faculty of her school for “outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.” She has won several awards in art, creative writing, sports and physical fitness. She hopes to attend Mary Washington or Eastern Mennonite College.
Dean’s List
Beverly Ilene Reid, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murphy J. Reid of Castleton, has been named to the Dean’s List at Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music at Winchester with a grade point average of 3.44 out of a possible 4.00. A graduate of Rappahannock County High School, Reid is studying for the Liberal Arts degree majoring in English. This is the first time she has been named to this honor.
Oct. 27, 1983
First dogwood tree planted on the courthouse grounds
On Arbor Day 30 years ago, interested citizens of the Town of Washington planted the first dogwood tree on the courthouse grounds. The group included Virginia Slaughter, Ada Updike, Shack Hunter, Lewis Turner, Jim Lillard, Etta B. Miller and Hunt Hitt.
George H. Davis Jr., Rapp’s three-term Commonwealth’s Attorney
For three separate terms totaling 28 years, George H. Davis Jr. was Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rappahannock. His first term was interrupted by war service; his second came about on the death of Botts Strother in 1946, and his third extended from 1960 to 1979, 19 years that saw the county develop zoning and subdivision ordinances, integrate peacefully, and weather changes greater than any in its first century and a quarter. He died after two years of retirement, in which he tried to separate himself from his long career as Rappahannock’s prosecutor, fishing and visiting after almost three decades of being on call night and day to nudge the wheels of justice.
Sheriff Hubert Keyser: ‘A man with common sense’
Serving as sheriff both in the days of the justices of the peace in Rappahannock and under the trial justice system, Sheriff Hubert Keyser held that office from 1919 to 1941. “He was a man with common sense,” remembers Aubrey Keyser. “He never carried a gun and he was never overpowered.”