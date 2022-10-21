dml-20.jpg

Joseph Mason Anderson | The son of Peyton and Sarah Jones Anderson,  he served throughout the Civil War, rising in rank from Corporal to Captain. Anderson was wounded three times, his last being a mortal wound. He died in Richmond Hospital on April 10, 1865, and is buried at the Anderson family cemetery.

 Courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

Feb. 6, 1975

Delegate appoints Baumgardner

