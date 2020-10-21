September 1, 1960
Miss Elizabeth Taylor Bruce, daughter of Robert S. Bruce of Front Royal and niece of Mr. And Mrs. C. E. Brown of Sperryville, with whom she made her home, received her diploma from Grace Hospital School of Nursing. Miss Bruce was a graduate of the 1957 class of Rappahannock County High School.
Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Tapp and Maddox Tapp held a family reunion at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tapp at Amissville, on Sunday, Aug. 21. Those attending were Mrs. Charlie Moss, Mr. and Mrs. John A. Tapp, Miss Betty Tapp, Virginia Tapp, Mr. and Mrs. Graham Hackley, Larry and Janet Hackley. After dinner was served on the lawn, a social afternoon was spent renewing friendships.
Sunday, Tim Keating, Frank and Page Moffett, Jimmie Jenkins, Ned Moffett Jones, Roger Hawkins and Sam Snead of Boy Scout Scout Troop 64, accompanied by Judge R. V. Snead went on an overnight camping trip to Dickey Ridge.
August 15, 1985
Steve Wetton suffers from culture shock. He’s from a large industrial city in England. In England, they call soccer football. The hood of a car is called a bonnet and the trunk is called a boot. But those differences appear to be trivial to the exchange teacher who this fall takes over Scott Currie’s industrial arts classes at Rappahannock County High School. Wetton and Currie will each have to learn the differences in curriculum during the year.
During the summer months, Rappahannock’s painters, writers, crafts people and dancers have been busy showing off their work or preparing for the fall. Janet Kerig, Jeanne Drevas and Cathy Kiley will be having a show of functional and sculptural contemporary baskets at the Worth Gallery on P Street in Washington D.C., from the end of September to December. Kerig will also be demonstrating basket-making at the Culpeper Fest Saturday.
The Rappahannock County School Board established a sabbatical leave policy for the system’s employees during its meeting Tuesday.
The board had budgeted $15,000 for professional improvement, which includes sabbaticals for professional study. As sabbatical guidelines were considered, board member Paul Nichols questioned the ability of the Rappahannock system to offer sabbaticals.