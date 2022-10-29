August 8, 1985
Turner new photographer
The Rappahannock News now has a watchful eye to record life in the county. Greg Turner, a 1978 graduate of Rappahannock County High School, has accepted a position as part time photographer for the Rappahannock News. It is only fitting since Turner began his photography career right here in Rappahannock, shooting photos for the high school yearbook.
County hires administrator
A secretary to the Rappahannock County zoning administrator has this week been named deputy administrator. Sandra Brown was appointed by the Rappahannock County Supervisors Monday. The position was established to fill a vacancy created when Building Inspector Emiel Smet, who accepted the additional job as zoning administrator, left for vacation.
County shows slow growth
Rappahannock County showed the slowest increase in growth of any of the five surrounding counties since the 1980 census was taken, according to figures released this week by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Planning District. Within the county, estimates show that the population increased less than 1 percent. Rappahannock was said to contain 6,093 persons in 1980 and 6,100 in the current, “provisional” figures supplied by Tayloe Murphy, Institute Demographics Studies Center. That growth represents an increase of 0.5 percent.
August 16, 2000
Wrestling program is back!
Jon Smythe, the RCHS athletic director, announced that high school wrestling is coming back to the county. A wrestling program has been initiated at the high school starting this season. Tryouts for the high school team will begin in November and the wrestlers will compete from this December through February of next year.
“Dream” come true for local boys
A dream came true last week for two area youth. Jacob Dodson of Flint Hill and Jason Jenkins of Little Washington. Both young men participated in a baseball tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y. Jacob finished with three home runs, and Jason contributed with a grand slam. Jacob and Jason were also inducted into the Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. Their home run balls will also be displayed there. It was a great experience and one that either will never forget.
It’s a millennium celebration
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Phillip and Lillian Terrell hosted a millennium birthday party at their home in Castleton. This summer the Terrells are celebrating Lillian’s father, James Jordan’s 75th birthday, Lillian’s 50th birthday and their daughter, Katie’s 25th birthday. Seldom could one find family birthdays exactly 25 years apart. Their guests enjoyed a wide range of activities.