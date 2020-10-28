Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 63F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.