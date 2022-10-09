Aug. 4, 1999
Supervisors talk trash
The subject of trash was a topic of lengthy discussion at this month’s supervisors meeting. John McCarthy presented the board with a plan of the new county public convenience site, to be located on Rock Mills Road south of U. S. 211 near the high school.
The new site, which will take the place of the Huntly and Scrabble dump sites, will have a seven foot board fence with trees in front for screening and a seven foot chain link fence with green plastic coating around the perimeter.
The site will also have four containers for trash disposal, containers for recyclable materials, a separate entrance and exit for garbage trucks and a manager’s station. The access road off of Rock Mills, which in the future will connect to the high school, will be paved. The site, however, will not have a paved surface.
The supervisors voted unanimously to name the access road Flatwood Road.
Dec. 27, 1984
Mary and James Jamieson are the Rappahannock News Citizens of the Year
Mr. and Mrs. James P. Jamieson are the kind of people who just never stop working. According to friends and associates, the Jamiesons are people who pick up on a project and roll with it to fruition. Fortunately for Rappahannock County, their labor often begins here.
For 1984, Mary and James Jamieson are the Rappahannock News Citizens of the Year, selected by the news staff for their role in the betterment of Rappahannock County.
Mrs. Jamieson’s work at the Rappahannock County Library has touched every resident who’s ever walked through the door. During the 12 years she served as chairman of the library’s board of trustees, from April 22, 1970, to April 22, 1982, the library was transformed from a less than part time operation to a more than full-time one, offering educational and recreational programs well beyond normal operating hours.
Mr. Jamieson was instrumental in establishing Friends of the Rappahannock County Library, Inc., organized in 1974. Primarily, “Friends” provides financial assistance to the library, picking up the tab when funds coming to the library from the federal, state and county governments are depleted.
These stories made 1984 a most memorable year. But the significance of the following 10 news items practically begs front-page status, we believe, rightfully so.
To get this piece more out of the subjective and into the objective realm, the Rappahannock News staff didn’t pick and choose in a vacuum. Rather, we solicited comments this month from citizens close to these events, allowing their insights to impact the numbers that precede the following paragraphs.
1 and 2: Public schools; Adult home; 3: Sperryville Sewer; 4: Proposed zoning ordinance; 5: County landfill, 6: Animal shelter; 7: Jail completion; 8: Rappahannock Humane Society; 9: Rappahannock Jaycees; 10: Homemaker of the Year.