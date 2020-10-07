Jan. 20, 1976
The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors scheduled last Friday’s special meeting for the purpose of formulating an amendment to the subdivision ordinance. They announced at the regular meeting in January that they intended to move towards rezoning suitable property for landfill purposes, and Friday’s work session was called to develop an amendment that would allow the Supervisors to issue a conditional special use permit to control landfill activities.
Instead, the Board reversed itself and voted to send the special use permit application from E. B. and Ruth Updike back to the Board of Zoning Appeals. They decided to ask the BZA to reconsider the request for the landfill on Route 522 outside Sperryville, in light of new soil information received since the application first came before the Board and was denied.
Jan. 7, 1998
In early December, after more than 30 years, Woodville Contract Postmaster Ruth Orange retired, closing the book on one of the oldest post offices in the country.
From September 1802, when founding Postmaster John Turner opened shop, to Orange’s appointment as Acting Postmaster in July 1965, the Woodville Post Office has been in continuous operation. Notices of its closure were recently mailed to local residents.
According to Orange, the Woodville office, which operated under contract with USPS since December 1967, served 40 families via General Delivery and maintained 125 post office boxes. Orange voluntarily terminated the contract due to increasing ill health.
Woodville and Castleton are only two of the latest casualties of government and corporate downsizing. The USPS continues to close smaller community post offices, consolidating service in regional offices equipped to handle huge volumes of mail at minimal cost.
The U.S. Postal Service is moving forward with plans to relocate the Amissville Post Office to a larger, more customer-friendly location. The present building on the corner of Route 642, Viewtown road, and U.S. 211 is too crowded and lacks sufficient parking, explained USPS spokesperson Helen Skillman. All 254 mailboxes are rented and the area is growing.
“The Postal Service’s goal is to provide the residents of Amissville and the community with a customer-convenient, efficient post office,” she said.
Developer Jim Epstein of Culpeper, who owns land at and is a driving force behind Clevenger’s Corner Development Partners, LLD, appears to be the frontrunner in the competition for the contract.
Epstein, one of four area bidders, offered to include the new post office facility in his plan for a neo traditional village at Clevenger’s Corner.