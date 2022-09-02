Merrill's Garage and Ford dealership in Washington
Dec. 20, 1984
Recalling a Christmas at War
This Christmas season as our nation celebrates the holiday in peace, the thoughts of many go back to a Christmas time of war 40 years ago. During that Christmas, American forces were involved in one of the major struggles in the history of World War II; the Battle of the Bulge. Carson Johnson of Sperryville was with the 17th Airborne Division, 193rd Glider Infantry Regiment at the time of the Battle of the Bulge. Johnson’s division experienced its first combat in the battle at Bastogne, and the division commander was General Bud Miley.
Johnson’s division fought off the attackers, but sustained heavy losses. He recalls that in order to regroup the division had to leave its position, and the roads were filled with other divisions. “We made our way through snow, oftentimes up to our waists,” Johnson said. “We encountered the enemy and mine fields, but we kept going and we kept up with the divisions on our flanks although they had the roads and we had none.”
All of the lives lost during the battle is the best testament to that courage. “We remember those who went before us who paid the supreme sacrifice,” Johnson said. “We all did our duty as we were called upon to do it. Some of us were lucky and we are here, but some of us were unlucky and we miss them.”
Johnson received the Purple Heart in Munich, Germany in 1946.
Willis decorates…a boat
Eve Willis began working in interior design 25 years ago in Taiwan, but gave it up while her two children were small. “I was going to wait to go back to work until both of my children were in college, but when my oldest was a sophomore in high school I started working part time for someone else,” said Willis. “From there it wasn’t long before I was working full time, and then started my own business.”
“Most of my work has been contract, or commercial, and residential work with 85 percent being historically related,” said Willis.
Willis has done everything from one room to four houses for clients, and one of her most unique experiences was decorating a boat. The boat had been purchased by a group of townspeople from Highland Falls, N.Y., and they wanted to convert the boat into a floating restaurant.
“I did the boat in a turn of the century style with gas light lookalikes and etched glass,” Willis said.
The boat operates out of New York City, and has been so successful that there are plans to add another boat to the business. Willis has been asked to decorate the new addition, but she considers her first boat project to be her last.
March 7, 1985
Fashion show at the elementary school
The Rappahannock Woman’s Club will be presenting its annual fashion show on Sunday, March 24, 1985, at 2 p.m., at the Rappahannock Elementary School. This year's show, “The Country Fair,” will feature fashions from Frank’s and Warren Quality Shop of Front Royal and Jack and Jill of Culpeper. Models for this year's show include: Maxie Clark, Ashleigh Cannon, Rob Brown, Nikki David, Martha Susan Estes.
A special use permit application submitted by Robert and Ruth Bowers was disapproved by the Board of Zoning Appeals during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
The Bowers own and operate Blue Ridge Guns on Route 211 west of Amissville, and they and their daughter have been living in an apartment above the business for the past two months. Zoning Administrator David Konick advised the Bowers in a letter dated January 22 that to maintain a residence in a commercial building would require a special use permit.
A committee set up to review a draft of an ordinance that would ban the application and storage of sludge in Rappahannock County has recommended that the ordinance not be enacted. The committee did, however, call for a moratorium on the application and storage of sludge brought in from outside the county. These recommendations were announced by committee member Bob Dennis at the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 4.