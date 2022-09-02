Merrill's Garage and Ford dealership in Washington

dml-1a-web.jpg

Mr. Leslie Merrill was born in Wisconsin and moved to Rappahannock in the 1920s. He married Ruth Ann Nethers and they built their home on Warren Avenue on the outskirts of town. In the 1940s, he built the edifice that became Merrill's Garage and Ford dealership. After his retirement, it later held the Washington Post Office and Country Cafe.
dml-1b-web.jpg

Mr. Merrill is on the left in a photo from the mid-1940s.

 

