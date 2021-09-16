July 8, 1965
Sunday School Rooms at Willis Chapel To Be Dedicated Sunday
On Sunday, July 11, 1965, a service of Dedication will be held at Willis Chapel Methodist Church, Huntly, for the recently paid for church school rooms. Dr. Hugh M. Burleigh, Superintendent of the Charlottesville District of the Virginia Annual Conference, will preach at the worship service and will lead in the dedication service assisted by the Reverends A. D. Goodson and James B. Grimmer.
At 12:30 a covered dish dinner will be served on the church lawn for those who are sharing in this significant day in the life of Willis Chapel Church.
The congregation and friends will reassemble in the sanctuary at 2:30 p.m. for the afternoon service, which will launch revival services continuing each evening from Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker for the afternoon and subsequent evening services will be Rev. Goodson, who was minister of Willis Chapel as well as other churches of the Rappahannock Charge from 1955 through 1959. It was during his pastorate that the church school rooms were built. The Rappahannock Charge was Goodson’s first appointment after entering the ministry and he has since served at First Methodist Church, Charlottesville, and the Nelson Charge in and around Lovingston. He and his family have recently moved to Clarkesville to continue their ministry.
Textile Exhibit Proves Interesting
Over 150 people visited the first exhibition by the newly incorporated Rappahannock County Historical Society held over the Fourth of July weekend at the county library. The expressions of satisfaction were numerous and many were in a position to be real critics as their forebears were the makers of many of the exquisitely designed pieces sent in for exhibition.
The library on Sunday afternoon was like a well established antebellum spinning hall, where all phases of spinning and looming from raw fabrics were to be seen. From the colonial type hoop-skirted Mrs. Jesse Ward to the giant Hitt loom, loaned by the Robert Johnsons, one got the idea that the Historical Society was starting out to do what they were organized to do. A lot of credit should be given to the exhibit committee and hostesses, but more to those dozen or more contributors who have had the foresight to preserve these now rare items of a very common craft practiced in every home a century ago.
Sept. 9, 1998
Used Car Business Booming
If you are looking for a reliable used car or truck, it might be worthwhile to stop at Mountain View Auto on Lee Highway. The business is a sideline of Brett Boyce, and he has sold so many vehicles he joked about hiring help if business gets any brisker.
Boyce couldn’t have found a better location in Rappahannock than in front of Mid State Electric. Actually, he got into the car business because Mid State Electric replaces its sales and delivery vehicles fairly often. When they were displayed on the roadside by the entrance to the shop, they sold almost immediately. He thought a car business there would do well, and he was right.
Not only the location but his choice of vehicles have helped his sales. Boyce buys vehicles from dealer auctions that are primarily 1992 and later models with low mileage, thus avoiding many problems that come with higher mileage vehicles. He wants his customers to be pleased and he seems sincerely concerned that the vehicles he sells are reliable. He backs them up with a 30-day, or 2,000 mile warranty.
Boyce, 26, says he’s not trying to make a living in the car business. His “real job” is at Mid State Electric, where he has worked since it opened in 1991.
Lighting The Torch At RCHS
When Rappahannock County High School students returned for their second day of classes this year, they expected something different, and judging from comments they were pleased. The staff and students joined in a day of team building, a theme that will carry on for the rest of the school year and possibly, for the rest of their lives.
When the students arrived on September 1st they were divided into four teams of mixed ages. Each team was given different colored T-shirts to wear. On the shirts was printed a graphic and the theme of the day: “Light the Torch — Respect, Care, Help, Share.” Students participated in four activities during the day.
In the auditorium, a team watched a multimedia presentation entitled “Light the Torch,” which used contemporary music and images on three large screens. The fast-paced montage stressed the importance of wise decision making.