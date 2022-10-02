February 28, 1985
Sperryville Business Council
The Sperryville Business Council held a reorganizational meeting Feb. 20 at Faith Mountain Herbs and Antiques. The following people were elected as officers of the council; Jimmy Swindler, president; Eric Kvarnes, vice president; Martha O’Bannon, secretary; Cheri Woodard treasurer.
The council’s objective is to publicize and promote businesses in the historic Town of Sperryville.
Eighth grade BB team has winning year
Rappahannock High School’s eighth grade basketball team finished the year with a 6-2 record, and Coach Ron Vickers was pleased with how the team developed through the season.
The two high scorers for the season were Eric Dunn with 80 points and Doug Smith with 71 points. Since the eighth grade basketball season is over, Smith and Dunn have begun practicing with the junior varsity team.
Sperryville 4-H Club News
The Sperryville Community 4-H Club met on Monday, February 18 at 7 p.m., at the Sperryville fire hall.
It was decided upon going to the New Market Battlefield sometime during the month of April.
Members attending this month were Elizabeth Oliver, Jennifer Leake, Christie Estep, Heather Estep, Crystal Leake, Heather Aylor, Shane Thompson, Richie Lillard, Kyle Thompson, Susan Payne, Tracey Thompson and Amy Payne.
A good time was enjoyed by all.
March 1, 2000
Molly McCarthy wins young environmentalist award from WVPT
Molly McCarthy, fourth grader from Rappahannock County Elementary School, won WVPT Public Television’s fourth annual Young Environmentalist Award Contest.
In her “Schoolyard Makeover” essay, Molly discussed some of the habitat problems around her school and how they affect water quality, insect life and plant life.
Molly and Rappahannock County Elementary School received a $500 gift certificate from Fine Earth of Harrisonburg to purchase plants to improve their schoolyard habitat.
Water woes resolved at library
Thanks to a rapid response by the Library’s Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Joy Sloane with the support of Bob Anderson and Roberta Anderson, repair wiz Jack Estes, and the Rappahannock Farmers Co-op, what could have been a dry week for the Rappahannock Library turned into but one dry day. The library crew was faced Monday, Feb. 21, with a total lack of water caused, they later learned, by the destruction of the 5 horsepower submersible pump’s impeller due to mineral build-up.
The Co-op boom truck did the trick, the problem was identified, and the pump was replaced.
The 2000 Bland music competition was a truly memorable success. The entire event at The Theatre on Gay Street was of course enhanced by the responsive spirit of a capacity audience on Sunday afternoon.
Bland 2000 competition successful
Winning musicians at the annual Bland Music Competition were pianist Jami Gillis and soprano Samantha Breeden, both from Rappahannock County High School.