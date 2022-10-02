dml-29.jpg

Battle Run Primitive Baptist Church | The building was constructed around 1830, with the structure being moved to its present location around 1853, when William and Betsy Fletcher deeded the land to the church trustees. It previously stood in the field across Ben Venue Road. It was used as a church until 2018, though church attendance had greatly decreased and by then services were only held once in a very great while. It is now a private residence.

 1995 photo courtesy Rappahannock Historical Society

