Feb. 28, 1974
Rappahannock To Add Kindergartens
Approximately eighty 5-year-old children will enroll in Rappahannock’s first kindergarten program in September 1976, according to a report submitted by the County School Board to the State Department of Education.
The report “investigates various aspects” of implementing the kindergarten program, according to School Board Chairman I.R. Kilby.
The State Standards of Quality Act, passed by the legislature in 1972, requires all Virginia counties to set up a kindergarten program by 1976 or lose state funds. Rappahannock will receive no additional money from the state to fund the kindergarten program.
Cargo Of Cement Spilled Over the Banks Of The Covington River
A tractor-trailer spilled its cargo of cement over the banks of the Covington River at Rediviva early Thursday morning when it overturned. According to Trooper W. A. Buntin, the driver said he was forced off the road by another vehicle, lost control of the rig and turned over. The 1971 Diamond Reo was driven by William Allen Anderson, who received minor scratches.
Co-op Volume Hits Record High
For the first time since the establishment of the Rappahannock Farmers’ Co-operative, its volume of business topped the million dollar mark in 1973.
This was disclosed in a report by the local Co-op manager, Gordon Thornhill, at the annual membership meeting Monday evening at Graves Mountain Lodge. Total for the past year stood at $1,012,703.67, according to Mr. Thornhill.
July 4, 1985
An Interview With David Brinkley
David Brinkley, longtime journalist and broadcaster, has a home near Boston in Rappahannock County. He discovered Rappahannock by way of a classified in the Washington Post about 20 years ago. He was looking for a private place to camp with his three sons. In love with the area, Brinkley and sons built a small house as a permanent campsite. About 10 years ago, he and his wife hired contractors to build a larger home, a “real house” as Brinkley calls it. He is a true fan of Rappahannock. “It’s so peaceful and nice,” he says. The only problem he has with his home in the country is: “I can’t get there enough.”
A Good Start For Quality Crop
The quantity of the apple crop in Rappahannock may be spotty due to the freeze in April, but apple orchard watchers agree that the crop’s quality should be the best seen in years. The freeze did the most damage to orchards in low-lying areas, while those on higher ground withstood the cold temperatures. “The freeze hurt us here at the house where our delicacies have been cut by half,” said Herbert Foster of Flint Hill. “We have about 80 percent of the crop at our other orchard on the mountain off of Route 631.” Foster has 180 acres of apples.
Rappahannock showed off its wealth of talent last Saturday night at the Gay Street Theater. Sponsored by RAAC, the talent show, which consisted of 11 different acts. Those who attended RAAC’s Talent Showcase last Saturday night were not disappointed.
Breakdancing
Herbert Shanks stunned the audience with his break dancing during the Talent Show.