The Board of Directors of the Amissville Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service announced this week that it will have to reduce the level of services it provides the Amissville community unless the sum of $5,000 can be raised prior to Jan. 1, 1985.
The reason for this decision is that the department’s income has not been able to keep pace with its operating expenses. The department presently has about $1,000 in the bank while its normal operating expenses average about $3,000 per month.
The year the department has been especially hard-hit because bad weather plagued the annual carnival in July. The result: The carnival made only a small fraction of what it usually takes in. On top of this, a fire-truck engine had to be replaced at a cost of more than $4,800 a night per week. Any community members who would like to donate one evening per week in order to help the department may contact Paul Poling.
If the department does not raise the needed money, some of its equipment will have to be put out of service. Lack of funds would also mean that when equipment breaks down that the department will not be able to have repairs made. All of this would mean a lower level of service to the community.
Sept. 5, 2002
Pat Giles road to success
Mary Kay independent beauty consultant Pat Giles of Washington is on the road to success.
This month she earned the use of a new Pontiac Grand Am. In keeping with the company’s quest to maintain its preeminence as a leader in providing women with an unparalleled business opportunity and desirable business incentives, Mary Kay continues to elevate its image by continually upgrading the options available to its star performers.
In addition to the Grand Am, Mary Kay also offers the pearlized pink Cadillac and Pontiac Grand Prix as part of its notable career car fleet. Giles took possession of her new Grand Am car at Shenandoah Motors in Front Royal.
The Mary Kay product line includes more than 200 premium products in eight categories: facial skin care, color cosmetics, nail care, body care, sun protection, fragrances, men’s skin care and men’s and women’s dietary supplements. Today, there are more than 850,000 Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants serving customers in 33 markets worldwide.
