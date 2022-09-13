Nethers Hot Club

Linda Heimstra and The Nethers Hot Club

The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance collaborated to stage free monthly concerts this summer along the Thornton River. Now, sadly, all good things must come to an end…but not before Thursday’s finale: 

The Nethers Hot Club will perform on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Enjoy great vocal harmonies as you journey through Jazz, Blues and Latin favorites from the ’30s, ’40s and beyond. Featuring Linda Heimstra on guitar and accordion, Rannie Winn on sax and clarinet, Bob Williams on lead guitar, Joe Pipik on bass and Bob McDugald on drums.  

