The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance collaborated to stage free monthly concerts this summer along the Thornton River. Now, sadly, all good things must come to an end…but not before Thursday’s finale:
The Nethers Hot Club will perform on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Enjoy great vocal harmonies as you journey through Jazz, Blues and Latin favorites from the ’30s, ’40s and beyond. Featuring Linda Heimstra on guitar and accordion, Rannie Winn on sax and clarinet, Bob Williams on lead guitar, Joe Pipik on bass and Bob McDugald on drums.
The concert location is near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at the end of River Lane (accessed from Water Street) next to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery. GPS address: 7 River Lane, Sperryville, VA 22740.
The New Iberia Food Truck will be onsite, and Copper Fox Distillery, next door to the stage, will remain open until 8 p.m.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...