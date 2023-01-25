Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
For some time now I’ve been kicking around the idea of starting an informal chess club in Rappahannock, and I think it’s finally time to take the plunge.
Online chess is fun and all, but nothing beats playing over the board with a person on the other end. I tried to find other local clubs and only came across the Arlington Chess Club that requires paying dues and recommends players not join unless they have a skill rating of 1000+. My rating on Chess.com is below 300. Needless to say, I’m not sure I'd be welcome there. And who wants to pay to join a community? Certainly not me.
So I’d like to invite any and all who are interested in playing chess – beginners included(!) – to join me at Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville on Friday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. Some other Rappahannock News staffers might also make surprise cameos. Please bring your own board, pieces and clock if you have them. I have a single board and one set of pieces, which I’ll bring.
If the gathering turns out to be a hit, maybe we can plan to hold weekly or biweekly get-togethers at various locations around the county. I hope starting something like this could be a fun way to bring the community together around a common cause.
