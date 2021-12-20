Rappahannock resident Edward Dolnick is the best-selling and award-winning author of a number of nonfiction books focusing on history and science. His latest, published by Scribner, is “The Writing of the Gods: The Race to Decode the Rosetta Stone.” Here he answers some questions from Walter Nicklin for the Rappahannock News.
RN: You've written a number of nonfiction books, covering everything from the Grand Canyon to Isaac Newton to art forgeries. What prompted your exploration into the story of the Rosetta Stone?
ED: Everyone loves stories about codes and code-breakers and secret messages, and the Rosetta Stone is the greatest deciphering story of them all. But as famous as the Rosetta Stone is, hardly anyone knows more about it than its name and that it has something to do with translation. And so when I learned that the story involved a code that no one had broken in 2,000 years, and that two rival geniuses had been in an all-out race for the prize, I was hooked.
Better still, the Rosetta Stone is more approachable than any other code-breaking story. Think of the Enigma code that the Nazis used in World War II, for instance. Brilliant sleuths cracked that code and saved the Allies, but no one except mathematicians could understand how they cracked it. But the Rosetta Stone has to do with the Egyptian picture-writing called hieroglyphs, with snakes and owls and zigzags, and not with endless strings of random letters. This is a deciphering story that we can follow. We can dive in and work alongside our geniuses, looking at the clues that led them to their goal or the blunders that sent them skidding off-course.
RN: Are there any lessons from the story of the Rosetta Stone that might be helpful in navigating today's world where truth, and shared facts, seem elusive?
ED: The setting for the Rosetta Stone story is ancient Egypt, which was an astonishing culture. Egypt was the richest and most powerful nation in the ancient world from about 3000 BC to the time of Cleopatra, just before the year 0. That's a span of 30 centuries, and in nearly all that time Egypt sat atop the world. (By way of comparison, the US is working on its third century.) So one lesson is that the most permanent-seeming things in the world may not be so permanent after all.
There's a second lesson, and it has to do with deciphering. One reason that no one managed to read hieroglyphs for thousands and thousands of years was that everyone had decided ahead of time what they were -- everyone agreed that this picture-writing was a way of expressing deep philosophical truths. All the authorities said that other forms of writing let you set down ordinary messages -- ‘Pick up a loaf of bread on your way home’-- but hieroglyphs were reserved for mystical statements about time and eternity and the cosmos. That view of hieroglyphs turned out to be utterly wrong, but it led everyone astray for two millennia. So another lesson is, "Ideology fits us with blinders, and we don't even realize it. Try to keep an open mind."
RN: Egypt of the Rosetta Stone seems about as far as one can get from Rappahannock County. But did you find any improbable connections or parallels?
ED: Egypt has always had a hold on people's imagination -- even though we brush aside other ancient cultures as too dusty and dreary for words -- and part of the reason is that Egyptians were like us in many ways, and utterly unlike us, too. We know that, because we've managed to read countless letters and poems and stories from Egypt (it was the Rosetta Stone that made this possible). We've found a note from 1200 BC that asks, "Why haven't you answered my message? I wrote to you a week ago." We've found a woman's will from the same era, where she laments, "I brought up eight children and gave them everything. But I have grown old, and they do not look after me."
So we can identify. But no other culture was quite like Egypt. Castles and palaces in Europe are monuments to ego, for instance, but no ruler's bragging and boasting ever came near what the pharaohs had to offer. The Great Pyramid is a stone mountain 40 stories tall, and tens of thousands of workers labored their lives away shoving its stone blocks into place. Building that mountain took decades. On average, workers had to push a two-ton block into place every five minutes, day and night, for twenty years.
RN: Readers often want to know how a writer works. Is your place in Rappahannock especially conducive -- the view out the window, etc. -- to the creative process?
ED: I do have a lovely view out the window, with the Thornton River peeking through the trees. But sometimes it's too lovely, and the challenge is to quit daydreaming. Like nearly every writer I know, I set myself a word count for the day, and when I've reached my quota, the dogs and I set off for a wander through the woods as a reward.
RN: Given the sequestering required during Covid and the county's lack of broadband, did you have any trouble doing research from your place in Rappahannock?
ED: Nonfiction books require giant amounts of research -- and then the trick is to hide all the labor so that the book seems like a conversation and not a lecture. The internet has brought whole libraries into reach, which means that I could sit at my desk and flip through books written 300 years ago or pore over papyrus texts from 3,000 years ago. Skype and Zoom let me talk to historians and linguists on the other side of the country. But when those connections froze or dropped, I was lost.
Midway through this project, I was able to upgrade our broadband connection, and that made all the difference. Broadband used to be a luxury. Now it's an essential tool, like a library card or a telephone.
RN: Are you already at work on your next book? Without jinxing the project, will you share what the subject is? How did that idea occur to you?
ED: I am at work on something new. It's nonfiction again, so a true story. This one is set in the years around 1800, mostly in England. This was a time when the world was changing fast, and people were digging canals and laying down miles and miles of railroad tracks. In the course of that frenzy of digging, people unearthed giant footprints in solid stone. Then came bones, from no known creature. Some of them reached as high as a grown man’s waist. Finally, as if tracks and bones had been mere preludes, fossil-hunters unearthed entire, enormous skeletons from mysterious and unrecognizable beasts.
What were they? Elephants had never been anywhere near that big, and what would elephants have been doing in cold, dreary Britain in any case? Could the bones have come from human giants? The Bible tells us, after all, that "there were giants in the earth in those days." But these bones didn't look human.
These discoveries were news flashes in a world unprepared to make sense of them. Suddenly it seemed that the familiar world had been built atop a vanished world, or perhaps a series of vanished worlds, that had been filled with gigantic, terrifying, slithering creatures.
No one in the early 1800s had ever heard of dinosaurs. (The word would not be coined until 1842.) No one had any inkling that there had ever been such creatures. For our forebears, these discoveries were as terrifying — and as thrilling — as evidence of aliens would be to us.