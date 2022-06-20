Sperryville's Summer Concert Series returned last Thursday as local favorite Bobby G & The Heavies took the River District stage, thanks to the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance.
Coming up in the concert series:
July 21: Gold Top County Ramblers — Sperryville’s own Bluegrass-esque string rock band. Members include: Adam Rogers on mandolin and vocals, Jesse Rogers on bass, Tucker Rogers on resonator guitar, Matt Davis on banjo and James Reid on drums.
Aug. 18: Mandalele — Lively folk-rock group of singer-songwriters from Rappahannock featuring: Lorraine Duisit on mandola, guitar and bass guitar; Robert “Smiggy” Smith on guitar; Wendi Sirat on ukulele and percussion; with special guests Evan Espinola on mandola and guitar, and Frances Miller on violin and hang drum.
Sept. 15: The Nethers Hot Club — Enjoy great vocal harmonies as you journey through Jazz, Blues and Latin favorites from the ’30s, ’40s and beyond. Featuring Linda Heimstra on guitar and accordion, Rannie Winn on sax and clarinet, Bob Williams on lead guitar, Joe Pipik on bass and Bob McDugald on drums.
If you go
Location: The concerts are located near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at the end of River Lane (accessed from Water Street) next to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery. GPS address: 7 River Lane, Sperryville, VA 22740.
Food: Come hungry! There’s an exciting new offering this year, The New Iberia Food Truck will be onsite at each concert this summer with mouth-watering, “Culturally Inspired Southern Food,” and assorted non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit New Iberia (newiberiatruck.com).
Drinks: Copper Fox Distillery, next door to the stage, will remain open until 8 p.m. concert nights.
Picnics: Several nearby food purveyors are within walking distance from the concert venue. Visit Rappahannock.com - Visit Rappahannock for picnic provision providers..
Dogs: If you bring your furry friends, please keep them leashed and sit on the perimeter of the crowd.
Parking: Plenty is available, thanks to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery.
Covid-19: The pandemic is still with us, so please use your best judgment about masking and social distancing.
The free series is intended to bring the community together outside in a safe and responsible way, according to a news release. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and low chairs. Picnic, dine, dance and mingle with your friends and neighbors. Though free, a tip jar will be provided and we encourage you to support our local musicians.