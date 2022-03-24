The RAAC Theater cast of Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor in rehearsal. From left, Ira Chaleff, Bob Hurley, John Lesinski, Bob Stockmaster, Stephanie Mastri, Ron Keaton. Tina Falkenbury, Sandra Catrwright-Brown, Lauren Peeling, Chris Nagle.
“The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon opened on Broadway in 1973 and played for over 208 performances, garnering several Tony Awards and nominations. On April 8 and 9, the RAAC Community Theatre reopens following a pandemic pause with a staged reading of the hilarious play.
Consisting of short comedy sketches based on the stories and other works of Anton Chekhov, “The Good Doctor” takes the audience on a witty and affectionate journey into the mind of Chekhov and the world of his characters.
A Narrator, presumably Chekhov, ties the stories together with his observations about mankind and, of course, the art of writing. Memorable characters include “a defenseless woman” who is anything but, a dentist in training, and two retired military leaders continuing to battle from a park bench.
“We actually were working on a production of this play in March 2020 when COVID hit. We postponed the production and have not had a live performance at the theatre for two years,” says Patty Hardee, Theatre Artistic Director and director of the play. “We are thrilled to be back and the cast is having fun. We look forward to welcoming our audience to this inaugural performance in our new venue, the Little Washington Theatre.” Masks are optional.
RAAC Community Theatre’s production includes many familiar faces, as well as some newcomers to our stage: Ira Chaleff, John Lesinski, Stephanie Mastri, Ron Keaton, Sandra Cartwright-Brown, Lauren Peeling, Bob Stockmaster, Bob Hurley, Chris Nagle, and Tina Falkenbury. Mastri, Hurley, and Stockmaster also directed.
“The Good Doctor,”April 8 and 9 at 7:30 pm. RAAC Community Theatre at the Little Washington Theatre, located 291 Gay St. in Washington. Make reservations at RAAC Community Theatre. For more information, contact Patty Hardee at pahardee@gmail.com.
