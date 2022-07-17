With limited availability of brick and mortar locations for eateries in Rappahannock County, a handful of local culinary artists have taken their dreams of running restaurants on the road.
Both food trucks local to Rappahannock County, Sumac and New Iberia Truck, are working to fill a need for more places for residents to eat locally, while subsequently complimenting other small businesses in the area by parking the trucks at their locations to serve customers.
Dan Gleason, owner of Sumac, hitches his truck outside Pen Druid brewery in Sperryville most weekends to provide a diverse menu of locally-sourced food for those who stopped by for a beer. But sometimes the inverse is true: customers come for Sumac’s exquisite offerings and stay for the beer.
The same is true for Nick Puletti and Allie Doré, the owners of New Iberia Truck, who often serve up authentic cajun dishes outside Quièvremont Winery. Soon, they’re planning to host private wine dinners for Quièvremont customers. “It’s very much a symbiotic relationship,” Doré said of their connection with the winery.
Pen Druid Co-owner Van Carney (who also represents the Stonewall-Hawthorne District on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors) said while having Sumac on site doesn’t necessarily drive a significant increase in beer sales, it enhances the aesthetics of the brewery he operates alongside his two brothers.
In Rappahannock County there is little foot traffic, typically a prerequisite for food trucks, especially in urban areas, but Sumac and New Iberia have both found their respective niches.
Sumac occasionally caters local events, but its home is primarily situated at Pen Druid. What separates it from ordinary food trucks is that Gleason and his team cook everything over wood and flames. Gleason, a former cook at The Inn at Little Washington who trained at a French culinary school, said the unconventional style was born out of his love for being in nature.
“It felt more rustic and I enjoy that style of cooking … Everything that’s cooked over a fire needs to be pretty bold in flavor, so I just enjoy that sort of intensity in the cooking,” he said. After all, cooking over a flame is much more complex than simply turning on the knobs of a gas stovetop.
“There’s no knobs. There’s no off button. There’s no on button. It’s very difficult … you’re really in charge of the flames and the fire is really what you’re becoming a master of,” Gleason said.
What’s more, operating a food truck, according to Gleason, requires him and his crew to be part-time mechanics to make frequent repairs to both the vehicle and the kitchen, which is subjected to the elements in a way indoor food prep stations are not.
Sumac, which has been in business for years, has become practically a local institution. But New Iberia is fresh on the scene, having just started operating within the past few months.
Doré grew up in Rappahannock but moved to Louisiana for college where she met Puletti, her business partner and now husband who is from Alexandria. They moved back to Rappahannock, which Doré described as having a culture of “self-sufficiency,” and decided to start the truck.
Originally, they had planned to haul it to Culpeper on weekends, suspecting Rappahannock wouldn't be a prime business environment given its small population. But the couple was immediately proven wrong.
“I don’t know that either one of us were really expecting there to be such a demand for the food truck or for catering, either,” Doré said. “And we realized as soon as we had our first couple events that we might actually be able to make it work in Rappahannock county instead of having to step out into Culpeper.” They still occasionally do events in Culpeper.
While much of their time is spent at the winery on weekends, the couple has taken to catering events across the county, both major and minor. In recent weeks, they were tapped to provide food at the Shenandoah National Park Trust soirée fundraising dinner event that raised money to support the park. That gig, and several others, came about after they stopped by Francis in Sperryville after closing down the truck one night and gave to all the bar patrons a leftover cheesecake.
They hope to keep expanding their schedule beyond weekends to accommodate crowds looking for a weeknight meal since options are so limited in Rappahannock. They’re looking for spaces and other businesses to host the food truck beyond the winery. Unlike brick and mortar, according to Doré, they’re able to evade staffing shortages since she and Puletti often operate it with just themselves and one other person. Family has chipped in for larger events, she said.
Like Sumac, their entire menu contains locally sourced food. The couple has a farm in Amissville where they raise grass-fed pigs, the source of all the pork served out of the truck including their signature boudin burger. Other meats are sourced from local slaughterhouses.
“Our menu is really unique to the cuisine that is available around here … definitely kind of some new flavors that probably haven’t been tried,” Puletti said.
Gleason’s rotating menu varies widely depending on what his local ingredient suppliers have available. Most recently, their menu has featured dishes including a pork belly with roasted eggplant, fennel, sweet sauce and sesame. Generally, Sumac serves “anything that’s grown locally that can be cooked over a fire,” Gleason said.
He is constantly consuming cookbooks to research new entrees for what he described as a fantastic community in Rappahannock County, as well as the adventurous that comes to visit.