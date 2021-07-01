Sperryville’s Bar Francis resumed service for the first time in more than a year on Friday, June 25, welcoming a slow but steady stream of patrons after quietly announcing the reopening.
“After 464 days of Covid closure, we finally felt like the time was right to reopen,” wrote Craig Batchelor in an email to the Rappahannock News. In addition to Bar Francis, Batchelor owns and operates Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen and the Sperryville Corner Store.
“Many factors were at play, the primary and most obvious was the health and comfort of our patrons and staff. Francis is a very small, cozy bar. Prior to wide-spread vaccination, it simply was not safe or feasible for us to reopen because social distancing was impossible. But once vaccinations became readily available and COVID restrictions were lifted, we felt like the time was right to open the doors again.”
Bar Francis serves craft cocktails using locally sourced ingredients from the Rappahannock County region, along with a selection of wine and beer, and will be open Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The bar does not have a mandated mask policy for people who are vaccinated.
Bar Francis and Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen are seeking additional employees to help meet the post-pandemic boom of customers. Batchelor said the Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen needs about four or five more employees before they can fully reopen the dining room and outdoor deck. The deck is currently only open for dine-in service.