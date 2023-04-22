SperryFest is approaching, and we want you to capture the spirit of Sperryville in a five to 20 second video. Upload your video to TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook and tag the Rappahannock News, along with the hashtag #SperryTok.

Videos will be uploaded online to rappnews.com and shared on social media. Find the Rappahannock News on all platforms:

Merch2.jpg
Exclusive Rappahannock News merch will be available for purchase at Sperryfest.
 
Merch1.jpg
