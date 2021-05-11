pendruid-andreas-web.jpg

“Without a doubt, this is one of the best beers anywhere in America, people…. This is from my friends at the Pen Druid Brewing Company,” says Chef José Andrés in a video post on his Instagram page. 

Andrés, a celebrity restaurateur with more than two dozen restaurants in cities across the country, has 642,000 followers on Instagram. On Tuesday he tried Pen Druid’s Three Cerise, a traditionally fermented beer with cherries. “Oh yeah, this is good,” Andrés says.

Pen Druid commented with several hearts on Andrés’ post.

PenDruid2-2-web.jpg

