“Without a doubt, this is one of the best beers anywhere in America, people…. This is from my friends at the Pen Druid Brewing Company,” says Chef José Andrés in a video post on his Instagram page.
Andrés, a celebrity restaurateur with more than two dozen restaurants in cities across the country, has 642,000 followers on Instagram. On Tuesday he tried Pen Druid’s Three Cerise, a traditionally fermented beer with cherries. “Oh yeah, this is good,” Andrés says.
Pen Druid commented with several hearts on Andrés’ post.
