New players enter see promise in a tough market: ‘It’s hard to run a restaurant in this county’
Rappahannock County has long been a food destination thanks to a handful of esteemed establishments. Small restaurant owners, meanwhile, have struggled to stay afloat in a local economy driven by the ebbs and flows of seasonal tourism.
In recent years, the pandemic shuttered Tula’s Restaurant and Bar in the Town of Washington, and Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market closed, to name a few. While other county mainstays survived, many were constrained by labor shortages that led to reductions in operating hours.
“It’s hard to run a restaurant in this county,” said Kerry Sutten, owner of Before & After Cafe and a leader in the Sperryville business community. “You don’t get much support from the county in terms of permits and other requirements … you’re kind of all on your own to open up. And it’s a difficult county to work in because you get surges in the summer, and then in the winter it’s really quiet. And if you don’t have a strong kind of local base you’re just not going to make it.”
But in just the past few months nearly half a dozen new restaurants – both big and small – have taken hold across the county, and local landowners are eager to rent space to enterprising restaurateurs to open new eateries.
Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern was sold to a DC-area restaurateur and rebranded into the Dark Horse Irish Pub. Sperryville’s Headmaster’s Pub was sold last year to a decorated local chef and reopened this week as The Black Twig diner.
The space that once housed the shuttered Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market was leased to a Northern Virginia caterer who’s working to open a catering business and restaurant, The Base at Blue Ridge. And Rappahannock’s pupusa destination, The Corner Deli Market, opened in Amissville in January to replace the shuttered Hackley’s Country Store.
Managers of the Kramer Building in the Town of Washington have spent months searching for a restauranteur to open a business where Tula’s once stood, and they appear confident a new eatery could open soon. Also in the town, Rush River Commons developers are on the hunt for somebody to open a cafe in the space. A series of benefits for restaurants in Mayor Joe Whited’s proposed economic incentive package seems to have sweetened the prospect for some budding restaurateurs.
It remains to be seen whether the recently opened and forthcoming fixtures will survive, but many are run by owners with storied careers in food service who know the ins and outs of a sector known to be unforgiving.
Sutten said that what may seem like a sudden surge in the county’s food scene is more of a back to baseline to where the county was pre-pandemic.
“The county has gotten more and more popular and covid created lots of people driving and figured out that we’re a beautiful little town and there’s a park right next to us,” Sutten said. “We get busier and busier and my little cafe can’t handle the droughts.”
“I just see what’s happening now as trying to get back to where we were a few years ago.” he said.
Theresa Ruffo-Swanson, a career caterer who’s opening The Base at Blue Ridge in Sperryville, said the rise in activity in the local food sector is very likely a coincidence, a sentiment shared by most of those interviewed. But the pandemic was a driving force that pushed some into a position where Rappahannock became a more attractive locale to start a business.
“We all happen to land in Rappahannock, but I feel like it could be because Rappahannock is a place that’s offering the setting and the peace that folks in this industry need,” Ruffo-Swanson said, referencing a yearning for more quiet in the aftermath of the pandemic. “I needed a space that wasn’t in Northern Virginia, in the headache of hustle and bustle 24/7 and afforded me an agriculture theme that supports sustainability as well as opportunity to be in a new and developing community.”
“I'm just more for my space being that kind of rural community that is seemingly very focused on kind of quality of life,” she said.
Mark Kirwan, who purchased Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern and rebranded it the Dark Horse Irish Pub, moved to Rixeyville during the pandemic, a countryside similar to where he grew up in Ireland, where he also rescues horses and other animals. “From living in DC, living in Northern Virginia, to moving out here two and a half years ago, I feel I found my home in the U.S. for the first time in my life,” he previously said.
Rappahannock, Ruffo-Swanson said, is also uniquely ripe for business opportunities. “The reason we picked Rappahannock is because there’s such an influx of opportunity there with the agriculture and the lay of the land, so to speak, that seems to have a synergy that we did not quite find [elsewhere],” she said.
There also wasn’t much restaurant competition. In Flint Hill, Griffin Tavern was the only location for bar food. Kirwan bought the space, seeing an opening for something greater. “I saw the place as [having] a great deal of potential because, you know, Debbie and Jim [Donehey] did a great job, but they’re not restaurant people. They never were,” he said of the tavern’s former owners. “I firmly believe that their success to date was mainly due to the fact that there was nowhere else to go.”
For most restaurants, a rising tide raises all ships. In one instance, fewer restaurant options during peak tourism season meant that Sutten’s cafe was overwhelmed with customers. He’s encouraging Ruffo-Swanson to expand her catering operation to include a restaurant, which she said is in the cards for the future.
“I think more good restaurants are better for everybody, including each other – making this the sort of place where lots of people can come out and have a variety of options,” said Dan Gleason, owner of Sumac food truck and the recently opened Black Twig diner in Sperryville.
Despite all the new business activity, staffing shortages continue to be a thorn in the sides of restaurant owners, including Gleason. But Kirwan seemed to have dodged that headache almost entirely. He staffed the Dark Horse to the point where it is now open seven days a week, up from the comparatively scant hours Griffin Tavern maintained. He hopes to further extend hours by the end of March to make it among the few late-night options in the county.
To staff up so quickly, Kirwan launched a widespread advertising campaign on social media and Indeed. He also placed adverts in local stores and other frequented locations. A Spanish advertisement was placed in Culpeper and in the Flint Hill Latin Market, resulting in a significant number of applications from the Latino community, he said. He also worked his vast food network, having restaurants in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.
“The key to it is not just sitting around waiting for people to come to you because if you do, you’re gonna get nowhere,” Kirwan said. “Years ago that was huge. It was easy to get people, as you know, and nowadays it’s either people don’t want to work, or those that do certainly have the marketplace advantage and they can pick and choose where they go.”
Most of his staff is coming from out of Rappahannock, many from Warren, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
“The biggest issue out here is the fact that it’s all remote,” he said. He had many prospective candidates who became disinterested in the job once they learned how far the commute would be.
Local restaurants can provide social fabric to the community, as evidenced by the sense of loss felt when Tula’s went out of business in the town. “People need to eat,” Gleason said. “They need a place to go to eat and drink and have a good time and feel like their home away from home. I’m glad to do it for them.”