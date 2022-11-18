This is a story about a young man, a chef in Richmond, whose deep love of Rappahannock and fond memories of growing up here, returns him often to visit the people, the forested woodland, rich pastures, and magical hollows of his past. And now, he returns to serve the county’s treasures on the plates of his customers.

chris-17a.jpg

Hans Doxzen, third from left in the back row, with his Quarter Horse team.

To wild applause and standing room only, he has enjoyed sold out pop-up dinners, culinary treasures served with creative flair, ingredients sourced from Sunnyside Farm, Chancellor's Rock, Roy's Orchard, Keith and Sylvie Rowand, Pen Druid Brewery and more. He celebrates and shares the gifts of our unique rural, farming community.

chris-17b.jpg

A recent Quarter Horse pop-up menu dinner menu.

