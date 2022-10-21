Estes Mill opened its doors this month to welcome locals and tourists to Apple Atcha Cider, a creation by Rappahannock resident John Hallberg that had been in the works for four years.

John Hallberg making cider at the old Estes Mill

Hallberg has been processing apples with his old-school equipment to make cider.
The old grist mill in Sperryville is serving five different types of hard cider along with musical acts and open mic nights. The mill is open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours may vary depending on events. 

