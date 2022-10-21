Estes Mill opened its doors this month to welcome locals and tourists to Apple Atcha Cider, a creation by Rappahannock resident John Hallberg that had been in the works for four years.
The old grist mill in Sperryville is serving five different types of hard cider along with musical acts and open mic nights. The mill is open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours may vary depending on events.
Hallberg purchased Estes Mill four years ago to renovate it and turn it into a cidery and nonprofit dulcimer museum, a historic Appalachian instrument. The museum portion of the business, which will be on the second floor of the mill, remains under construction, but visitors can still view dulcimers in the main room.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, a trio version of Gold Top County Ramblers will perform at Estes Mill at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. There is no fee for admission. There will also be open mic nights during the last Thursday of each month.
“I know it's a busy time right now, but my hope is that Goldtop will get the kids out,” Hallberg said. “Thursday keeps it kind of a local show, and … I'm looking for the right commensurate amount of people.”
For the past several months, Hallberg has been processing apples with his old-school equipment, like a hydraulic press, to prepare an array of alcoholic ciders for the business’ opening. Hallberg said he worked at a handful of beer breweries across Ohio and Washington D.C. in the 1980’s and 90’s, and began making cider in the early 90’s after moving to Rappahannock County.
The main activity at Estes Mill is cider making and experiencing the dulcimer museum will be free for guests with a suggested donation. The museum will feature Hallberg’s own expansive collection of dulcimers, along with some donations. Hallberg said the dulcimer museum will not be open for at least another three months.
“The dulcimer is such a low profile instrument, both in terms of its sound, but also in terms of its visibility, that any one person living in the state where it evolved may or may not even know of its existence,” he said in a July interview.
Estes Mill, located at 9 Josh Ben Ln., was built in the early 1800s as one of the county’s more popular grist mills, and the Estes family purchased the property in 1900 and built a family home next to the mill. While the old gear wheels have been donated to the Smithsonian Institution, the building still stands along the Thornton River.
Hallberg added a small addition to the old mill building to house the dulcimer museum and additional rooms to brew and store cider. When guests enter the building through the front doors, they will first walk into a tasting room with a small bar and cider on tap, along with occasional live music.
