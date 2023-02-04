Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern was officially sold this week to an experienced Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia restauranter following years of unsuccessful attempts to find new ownership for the longstanding eatery.
Co-owner and founder Debbie Donehey, who also chairs the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, said Rixeyville resident Mark Kirwan will take over the restaurant this week, which is being renamed The Dark Horse Irish Pub. Kirwan said he plans to implement a rebranding and a menu overhaul in the coming weeks.
But, he stressed that the changes he intends to make won't greatly affect regulars or the community. The pub will remain a family-friendly, affordable restaurant. “My goal is to blend in and just put an Irish stamp on us,” he said. “The name of it is The Dark Horse because I feel like I am a dark horse coming into the area because no one really knows a lot about me.”
He hopes to buff out the pub with a larger staff to help facilitate more frequent and later hours of operation, a problem that’s plagued Griffin and other local restaurants for some time. Kirwan is looking for staff in surrounding communities with larger populations in hopes of overcoming shortages. He’s already found a general manager from Front Royal to help oversee the day-to-day business. Live music, an Irish whiskey selection, local food and other ingredients sourced from Ireland are also on the to-implement list.
Kirwan’s goal for the restaurant is to emulate an authentic Irish pub, with fish and chips, rugby on the television and bluegrass music playing in the background. He wants customers to come in for “good craic,” otherwise known as a good time in America.
For Donehey, overseeing the tavern for so many years while also leading the county’s most powerful government body drained her energy reserve. “I don’t take jobs lightly, so I really have been trying to do my best with covering everything,” she said.
But county business has recently become much more of her priority. “My focus has really transitioned to the county at the moment, and it just really isn’t fair to the staff,” she said. “And that’s why I think it’s going to be great to have that new energy and all that stuff that’s coming in.”
With some newfound free time after the sale, Donehey plans to take trips out west to experience states she’s never been to. But Rappahannock will remain her home and she cited reforming the disgraced Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company as a top priority in the coming months.
“I just want everybody to know, I think they’re really going to like Mark,” she said. “And his experience will allow him to do things that I probably haven't even thought of, which is great. I think that the new name, it will spur interest in people coming out that haven’t.”
Kirwan, an Ireland native, has a long and storied career in both law enforcement and food service in the Washington metro area. He served on DC’s Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades and founded two Irish pubs: Kirwan’s on the Wharf at the District’s waterfront, and Samuel Beckett’s in Shirlington. He also worked for Guinness Brewery out of Ireland.
But when the pandemic struck and the restaurant industry fell into uncertainty, Kirwin didn’t know what exactly the future had in store for him. “The covid tsunami hit us so hard, we didn’t know whether we’d be able to come up for air,” he said.
Kirwin sought the countryside similar to where he grew up in Ireland and wanted a place where he could rescue horses and other animals, so he bought a farm on the Culpeper-Rappahannock county border. “From living in DC, living in Northern Virginia, to moving out here two and a half years ago, I feel I found my home in the U.S. for the first time in my life,” he said. While he spends Thursdays commuting into DC to visit his other two restaurants, he expects to spend much more time at the Dark Horse because of its proximity to home.
Kirwan first came by the tavern for a drink a few years ago where he met Donehey and learned the restaurant was on the market. “And all of a sudden it was a courting for real estate from there on, as they say,” he said.
“I love the fact that it was in such a beautiful historic building,” he said of the restaurant. “I loved what they had done with it, so to me it was to have something close to my farm and to bring a little bit of Irishness to Rappahannock,” Kirwan said.
Donehey and her husband Jim have been trying to sell the tavern for the past half decade, but the pandemic and a series of fickle prospective buyers elongated the process.
While Griffin showed a profit, it wasn’t a high enough margin for prospective buyers to feel comfortable, Donehey said. As the pandemic subsided, the price of the restaurant came down “considerably,” she said. Donehey also declined a handful of offers, believing the prospective buyers and their plans for the establishment were not the right fit for the community.
Wayne Dixon, a commercial real estate broker who worked with Butch Zindel on the sale, said his firm was in contact with many DC and Northern Virginia restaurants who were interested in Griffin and who came out for lunch at the tavern. But the pandemic and the tavern’s distance from the metro area put them off.
“It was almost like DC and DC metropolitan area restaurateurs could make it to Manassas, but they couldn't make it any further. They couldn't make it to Warrenton. They couldn’t make it to Flint Hill, it was just a little too far,” he said. “And now that we have an owner who is a very successful restauranteur, who knows the business, who lives 15 minutes drive away from Griffin, it’s a whole different story.”