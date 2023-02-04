2023-01-Griffin--4.jpg

Former Griffin Tavern Owners and Founders Debbie and Jim Donehey with new Owner Mark Kirwan (center.)

Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern was officially sold this week to an experienced Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia restauranter following years of unsuccessful attempts to find new ownership for the longstanding eatery.

Co-owner and founder Debbie Donehey, who also chairs the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, said Rixeyville resident Mark Kirwan will take over the restaurant this week, which is being renamed The Dark Horse Irish Pub. Kirwan said he plans to implement a rebranding and a menu overhaul in the coming weeks.

