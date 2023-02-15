inn-starr.jpg
Courtesy of The Inn at Little Washington

Inn at Little Washington proprietor Head Chef Patrick O’Connell will present “Starry, Starry Nights,” a program featuring Michelin-starred chefs of Washington D.C. beginning Monday, Feb. 20.

Each evening will celebrate a Michelin-starred chef and will include a cocktail reception, followed by dinner at Patty O’s Café featuring the favorite dishes from their restaurant’s “family meal.” A limited number of dinner-only tickets may become available after The Inn’s guestrooms are fully committed. Follow the Inn at Little Washington on social media for updates.

