Inn at Little Washington proprietor Head Chef Patrick O’Connell will present “Starry, Starry Nights,” a program featuring Michelin-starred chefs of Washington D.C. beginning Monday, Feb. 20.
Each evening will celebrate a Michelin-starred chef and will include a cocktail reception, followed by dinner at Patty O’s Café featuring the favorite dishes from their restaurant’s “family meal.” A limited number of dinner-only tickets may become available after The Inn’s guestrooms are fully committed. Follow the Inn at Little Washington on social media for updates.
A longtime tradition in the restaurant industry, “family meal” is prepared to nourish the staff prior to service. Family meals can provide the chef with a creative outlet to test inspiring new ideas, and express love to their restaurant family. On Monday, the guest chef will be Chef Aaron Silverman from Pineapple and Pearls.
Reservations will include:
An overnight stay in one of The Inn’s guestrooms.
An invitation to the cocktail reception with the guest chef prior to dinner.
A dinner at Patty O’s Café with the menu designed by the guest chef starring favorite dishes from family meals at their restaurant, including wines.
House breakfast the following morning at The Inn at Little Washington’s main dining room.
