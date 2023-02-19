2023-02-fund-dinner-1-2.jpg

Benevolent Fund Executive Director Berni Olson and event chair Kathi Dutilh began planning this year's Celebrity Waiter Dinner in September 2022 following a two year hiatus because of COVID-19

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner, the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, is returning this March following a two year hiatus — and organizers want to see your best Broadway musical costume.

The Rappahannock Benevolent Fund and its annual event started in 2008 to provide short-term financial assistance to county residents in the form of rent payments, home repairs and utility bills, among other expenses.

