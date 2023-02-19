The Benevolent Fund Celebrity Waiter Dinner, the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, is returning this March following a two year hiatus — and organizers want to see your best Broadway musical costume.
The Rappahannock Benevolent Fund and its annual event started in 2008 to provide short-term financial assistance to county residents in the form of rent payments, home repairs and utility bills, among other expenses.
The dinner will take place Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at The Washington School (517 Mt. Salem Ave). Tickets are $100 and go on sale today (Thursday, Feb. 16). There will be about 15 tables seating ten people each. The event is organized by a team of more than 40 volunteers, led by Kathi Dutilh. Former event chair Theresa Wood passed the torch this year to Dutilh, who spearheads the operation.
“One of the things that's so important for people to understand is [that] $20 can make a huge difference in someone's life,” Wood said. “Like when they've lost a job, or they're just in a jam, … a $20 gas card can make the difference between them getting to work and losing their job. And sometimes, that's all it takes.”
The dinner’s theme this year is Broadway musicals, and attendees can enter a costume contest and participate in a raffle by purchasing tokens for $10 a piece. There will be a family-style dinner prepared in the kitchen, and like in year’s past, the table’s sponsor will spend part of the dinner finding creative ways to raise money.
Dutilh said the only change made to the event this year is that it’s taking place in March rather than January like in years past. She said she hoped postponing the event until the spring would make COVID-19 and other flu viruses less of a threat.
Dutilh said with the theme being Broadway musicals, attendees may see someone belt out their favorite tune for a raffle token.
“Every table has a different way to make money, and it can be as easy as just asking your guests to bring a check and then at the end of the night, you pass an envelope around,” Dutilh said.
For the past two years, the pandemic forced the organization to find other ways to fundraise in order to replace the annual event that typically raises around $60,000. Benevolent Fund Executive Director Berni Olson said members of the community stepped up and donated money throughout the pandemic while the county wasn’t having events to help fill those gaps.
Anyone who receives a grant from the Benevolent Fund is completely anonymous. But, Olson said she’s seen how even small grants have helped families and individuals from “snowballing into an even worse situation.”
“It’s just a crazy, wonderful community,” Olson said.
Wood said that the Rappahannock community has “historically taken care of its own,” and this event, and the Benevolent Fund as an organization, “really shows who we are.”
“I think a lot of folks in the county have fallen on hard times, and they need a hand up,” Wood said. “They just need a little bit of help. And Rappahannock comes to the rescue every time.”
