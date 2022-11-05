Francis1-1-web.jpg

File photo/June 2021: The cozy counter at Sperryville's Bar Francis will be open Friday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 By Luke Christopher

You better have a designated driver if you want to go out for a drink in Rappahannock County, because it’s rare to find a ride through a service like Uber or Lyft.

The lack of rideshare drivers in Rappahannock County does not seem to reflect the demand among residents for easier access to those services, especially for errands like traveling out of town for groceries, rides to the airport and the occasional lift home from Bar Francis or Headmaster’s Pub. About a dozen residents said in messages that they wish there were more options to help them safely get home after a night on the county.

Tags

Recommended for you