You better have a designated driver if you want to go out for a drink in Rappahannock County, because it’s rare to find a ride through a service like Uber or Lyft.
The lack of rideshare drivers in Rappahannock County does not seem to reflect the demand among residents for easier access to those services, especially for errands like traveling out of town for groceries, rides to the airport and the occasional lift home from Bar Francis or Headmaster’s Pub. About a dozen residents said in messages that they wish there were more options to help them safely get home after a night on the county.
“Yes, let’s get Uber for just getting here and there!” one resident wrote to the Rappahannock News in response to a text message sent to subscribers. “We would definitely use Lyft or Uber after a night out in the area!” another resident wrote.
Rideshare services are scarcely available in Rappahannock County, but residents can occasionally score a ride. Oftentimes opening the Uber or Lyft app in Rappahannock County reveals drivers aren’t available. Drivers rarely trek out to Rappahannock where the population is sparse and spread-out, making it uneconomical for many to make the trip.
“I would use Uber in Rapp County if it were available and reasonably priced. Having only one vehicle, it would also significantly mitigate risk of getting stranded with a vehicle issue or for the occasional pub night,” said another Rappahannock resident.
Spokespeople for Lyft and Uber did not return requests for comment from the Rappahannock News, but Rappahannock County is not listed as a “covered area” on both of the company’s websites, despite some reporting that residents have been able to find a ride with both services. A majority of the areas listed are more densely populated cities and suburbs, like Harrisonburg, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.
Some residents suggested that businesses in Rappahannock County, like the wineries and breweries, could see more locals partake in nightlife if rideshares were available. “I think the vineyards could enjoy more visitors if you could share a ride from vineyards to breweries and more. Late at night it is very scary to drive with all the deer!” they wrote.
Studies show rideshare services like Uber and Lyft can reduce drunk driving incidents. The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s office did not return a request for comment on how rideshare services could affect DUI rates in the county.
So where does this leave rural communities?
In Rappahannock County, locals have found their own solutions, like Rapp at Home offering a service for seniors who need rides to doctor’s appointments. Some locals have started their own private rideshare business, like Steve and Linda Jewell who run “Personal Transportation Assistance,” which is primarily for seniors, but anyone can set up a ride.
Jewell’s company offers a “companion” to escort riders on grocery runs and other errands. And for $25 an hour — likely more than the cost of a mainstream rideshare service — riders can set up other accommodations to travel locally. Or for a minimum of $100, riders can get a one-way ride out of their coverage area.
Still, if residents want to utilize rideshare, it requires a certain level of planning that is not required in densely populated areas that offer Uber or Lyft.
