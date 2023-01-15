Sperryville’s popular Headmaster’s Pub was sold and is closing in March, but a new restaurant under new ownership will take its place soon after.

2023-01-Dan-Headmasters-98.jpg

Dan Gleason and his wife Abigail are opening a southern-style diner and bar in the coming months, replacing Headmaster's Pub which is slated to close.

Current owners Jordan and Cliff Miller IV are leaving Rappahannock County for Marin County, California. Dan Gleason, owner of the Sumac food truck that parks outside Pen Druid Brewery, and his wife Abigail are leasing from the couple the space where Headmaster’s currently sits and plans to open a new southern-style diner and bar.

Headmasters1.jpg

Kevin Martin will become owner of House Wine, a shop located behind what's currently Headmaster's.

