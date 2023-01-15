Sperryville’s popular Headmaster’s Pub was sold and is closing in March, but a new restaurant under new ownership will take its place soon after.
Current owners Jordan and Cliff Miller IV are leaving Rappahannock County for Marin County, California. Dan Gleason, owner of the Sumac food truck that parks outside Pen Druid Brewery, and his wife Abigail are leasing from the couple the space where Headmaster’s currently sits and plans to open a new southern-style diner and bar.
The new restaurant doesn’t have an opening date set, but Gleason gains control of the space March 1 when Headmaster’s will officially close. Gleason hopes to open the new business a week later since they’re absorbing most of the current Headmaster's staff.
“It’s going to be an affordable, community focused place that locals can feel like is their own,” Gleason said of the new restaurant, whose name he said he was unable to immediately share.
The menu will place an emphasis on comfort food: fried chicken, a “diner burger,” fried catfish, hush puppies, mac and cheese, pimento cheese, texas sheet cake and homemade pies, to name a few items. Unlike Sumac – which will remain unchanged – with its rotating menu, this new establishment will have a relatively fixed menu, he said.
While prices aren’t yet finalized, Gleason assured the new restaurant is “geared toward families, so it’s not going to be an extremely expensive spot,” he said. “This is not going to be a fine dining spot.” He’s working with local farms to source ingredients.
Gleason always wanted to own a brick and mortar, family-style restaurant and he’s excited to have a more stable place to cook outside of a food truck. “We’ve always been sort of patiently waiting for the right opportunity to present itself. And this is very much the right opportunity,” he said. “It’s right here in our backyard. We know the area, the community really well now. We’ve been here for five years and kind of feel like we have an idea of all the boxes that the community needs to check.”
The Miller family will retain ownership of the land where the restaurant sits, including the Schoolhouse 9 golf course, which has remained in the family for generations, Cliff Miller said.
The golf course will transfer ownership to current Superintendent Curtis Buxton, who will oversee day-to-day operations, according to Cliff Miller. Buxton was not able to be reached for comment.
House Wine will transfer ownership to Kevin Martin, acertified sommelier who currently oversees the wine shop located behind Headmaster’s and who previously ran a wine program at Estadio in Washington, D.C. Martin said he’s been managing the shop for a few years and was offered it by the Millers when they decided to move.
He plans to keep more local wine in stock and improve signage to increase the business’ profile. Martin’s ownership won’t go into effect until he gets his liquor license, he said.
The Millers have been trying to lease the space and take Headmaster’s off their hands for about a year. They were in talks earlier this year with David Jeck Jr, a classically trained chef and the son of the Fauquier County Public Schools superintendent, to take over the restaurant before he tragically passed away.
“Hospitality is a challenging business, regardless of where you are. It presents a unique set of challenges in Rappahannock with trying to find employees,” Jordan Miller said of closing Headmaster’s. “Cliff and I are not chefs and we are not there every day, and so we just decided it would be better left to somebody who really is food-minded and had a background as a chef.”
The deal for Gleason to take over was finalized in late December after months of negotiations that started when Jordan Miller had coffee with Gleason’s wife and offered them the space. “We’ve talked it out for a while and I think we’re both very happy and very excited to see what the other can do,” Cliff Miller said of talks with Gleason.
Jordan Miller said they’re moving to California, near where Cliff Miller previously lived in San Francisco, to raise their daughter in a warmer climate and where she has more opportunities in the wine business. “Cliff and I both like change and this is one we’re really excited about,” she said.
