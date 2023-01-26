2022-07-Sumac--10-web.jpg

The Sumac food truck, at Pen Druid brewery in Sperryville, Va.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County’s Sumac on Wednesday was named by Washingtonian magazine the 25th best restaurant in the Washington, D.C. area, a first for the food truck that parks outside Sperryville’s Pen Druid brewery.

Sumac, which is run by residents Dan and Abigail Gleason, offers a rotating menu of locally-sourced food for those enjoying a drink at the brewery or otherwise stopping by for a bite. 

2022-07-Sumac--5-web.jpg

Chef and owner Dan Gleason garnishes a dish.

