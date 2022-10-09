Why burgers at Rappahannock restaurants are costlier than options in neighboring counties

Rappahannock County residents who are looking to go out for a good local burger should be prepared to shell out at least $17 for the savory sandwich.

Patty_O_s.jpg

Patty-O's: The $21 Patty O's burger is all about showmanship with its miniature ketchup bottle and brightly-colored tomato jam.
Blue-rock.jpg

Blue-rock: The Blue Rock Burger will make you ask for a takeout box at the end of the meal, making this $22 two-patty burger the largest and most expensive in the county.
Headmasters-2.jpg

Headmasters: You may want to ask for an extra side of signature sauce when you order a $17 burger at Headmaster's Pub.
Griffin-Tavern.jpg

Griffin-Tavern: Want a little razzle dazzle on your burger? The $17 Griffin Tavern burger offers a wide variety of sauces and toppings, like the blue cheese burger shown in the photo.

