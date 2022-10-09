Why burgers at Rappahannock restaurants are costlier than options in neighboring counties
Rappahannock County residents who are looking to go out for a good local burger should be prepared to shell out at least $17 for the savory sandwich.
In a county with more cattle than people, locally-raised beef is not hard to come by. Still, restaurant prices have always been higher than surrounding counties, leaving Rappahannock residents with few options for cheaper alternatives.
An analysis of menu prices at restaurants in the county shows that $17 seems to be the baseline price for a premium burger, with some costing closer to $21. There are a few cheaper options in the county, like the Pit Stop in Sperryville where a cheeseburger is $4.49, but it’s considerably smaller and of a less-premium quality than the pricier burgers.
“Can make a better burger at home for 1/3 of the cost. Not eating out much anymore!” one resident said to the Rappahannock News in a text message. “I would not buy a burger for $17 at any restaurant because to me it's a ripoff for a simple sandwich. I would rather pay more for a regular dinner,” another resident said.
While inflation has driven up prices of everything from couches to beef, Rappahannock resident Trey Williams, who works at the Upperville-based beef producer Ayrshire Farm and teaches meat cutting at Rappahannock Center for Education, said expensive meat in Rappahannock predates the recent surge in prices.
The county’s geographical location and the logistical challenges of shipping meat are often culprit for increased burger costs, he said. “I think it’s more a matter of supply chain issues rather than the cost of the meat itself,” Williams said.
Griffin Tavern owner Debbie Donehey, also chair of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, said the cost of labor has increased considerably, contributing to higher menu prices. “You've got to look at your overall expenses and labor has gone up. It has probably gone up as much as protein,” she said
Other restaurants outside of Rappahannock in neighboring counties have premium burgers priced a bit lower. In Warrenton, a burger at Molly’s Pub costs anywhere between $12 and $14, and one at Claire’s is $16. But in counties like Fauquier and Culpeper, residents also have a plethora of cheaper fast food and fast casual options that are not available in predominantly rural Rappahannock.
Donehey said she does not believe $17 is overly pricey for a quality burger, especially when factoring in supply chain costs and labor shortages. “The option of a restaurateur is you can cut the size, you can cut the quality, add more fat, you can do all that, but for the clientele that we have, they come for the good burger,” she said. “They travel for the good burger. So if I start doing that, I will have very unhappy customers.”
We tried burgers at some of the most popular restaurants in Rappahannock, and broke down exactly what your hard earned cash can fetch you at each:
Patty O’s Cafe
At Patty O’s Cafe, Inn at Little Washington Head Chef Patrick O’Connell’s most recent venture, a burger costs $21. The Wagyu beef is locally raised at the Paris, Virginia-based Ovoka Farms, and is “cooked in duck fat and dusted with malt vinegar and tomato powder,” according to Robert Fasce, Inn at Little Washington General Manager.
The burger, served with a side or fries, comes on an onion roll and topped with imported French Comte Cheese, tomato jam, crispy fried onions, pickles and lettuce. It also comes with a charming to-go ketchup container and a premium branded gift bag when ordered for carryout.
“Following a very intense tasting of 50 different burger mixes we found that the locally raised beef was in fact the best. The extra cost per pound in our minds is well worth it. Most guests tell us it's the best burger they've tasted anywhere in the world and is our top selling item,” Fasce said.
Blue Rock
Compared to the other restaurants, the Blue Rock burger is the most expensive, coming in at $22. However, the Blue Rock burger features two beef patties, making it substantially larger than other burgers on offer in the county.
The Blue Rock burger is made with dry, aged beef, 1001 dressing, cheese and lettuce, and is topped with a pepperoncini pepper.
Headmaster’s Pub
At Headmaster’s Pub, you can order the Headmaster’s Burger or Chipotle Burger, each for $17 with a side of fries. Both contain a third pound of grass-fed beef, according to the menu.
The Headmaster’s Burger comes topped with cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce and signature sauce served on a challah bun. The chipotle burger comes topped with crispy onion strings, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and chipotle aioli.
Griffin Tavern
Flint Hill’s Griffin Tavern has the widest selection of burgers in the county, with most of their burgers costing $17. The All American burger, which comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion, costs $16.
Customers can substitute the 7.5 ounce beef patty for grilled chicken or a beyond meat patty for $1 extra. All burgers are served with fries and pickles on the side. The options for toppings include various cheeses, sauces and veggies.