Chef and co-owner Daniel Gleason

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The black twig apple tree is an old Tennessee variety introduced around 1830 as a seedling on the farm of Major Rankin Toole. It was said, the black twig tree produced Andrew Jackson's favorite apple. It is the ultimate in a tart apple; fine for fresh eating with tannic acid which adds body to cider. 

The Black Twig is also the name of Daniel Gleason’s new Sperryville restaurant, the former Headmaster’s Pub, which officially opened last Saturday. Gleason always wanted a brick and mortar, family-style restaurant and he’s excited to have a more stable place to cook outside of a food truck.

chris-16a-2.jpg

Regulars, already: Ray Stamps, Karen Buxton, Ted Pellegatta, Curtis Buxton, Julius Callas, Frank Reynolds, Antoni Hodge and another local friend.
chris-16c-2.jpg

Tables have replaced games in venue's back room. Live performances could be next.

