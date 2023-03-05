Building manager ‘relatively confident’ an eatery will open this year as mayor explores business incentive package
As Mayor Joe Whited and the Washington Town Council draw up an economic incentive package to attract new business in town, community interest remains centered on the future of the restaurant space in 311 Gay St., once home to the now-defunct but beloved Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.
Since Tula’s shuttered in 2020 because of the pandemic, town officials and residents have lamented its loss as something greater than a mere business closure. Many believe the town lost with it a central community gathering place – one where residents could affordably dine, drink and converse. “We’ve lost a watering hole for people,” town Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey said at a meeting last year, referencing the closure of Tula’s.
Lisa Schneiderman, who manages the building, has spent much of the past 18 months in search of a potential tenant to open a new restaurant in the space. She’s “relatively confident” an eatery will open at the location this year, a declaration sure to fuel the anticipation of the many who she said frequently ask about the space’s future.
“Numerous businesses and restaurants have not made it at that location for a number of reasons,” she said. “We are not in a rush to repeat that model. We have been in conversation with several different restaurant groups both as consultants and potential tenants.”
She’s hopeful that Whited’s plans to pursue a two-year “holiday” on meals and lodging taxes for new and expanding businesses to boost the town’s economy could help drum up interest in the space. “[Whited’s tax breaks] could really help a young business getting started, because that’s who it seems like we are talking to,” Schneiderman said. “We don’t have anybody coming in to want to be a franchise of something else.”
“The people we’ve talked to are excited about what the mayor is trying to do and want to move on that,” she added. “They see the town as a place that could … really grow very shortly.”
Schneiderman said that because of nondisclosure agreements, she couldn't make public who they’ve been in talks with about renting the space, which is owned by Manahoac 311, LLC., a subsidiary company of IntelliDyne LLC, a government contractor out of Falls Church that’s owned by Robert L. Grey. Grey who also owns Whippoorwill Farm off Piedmont Avenue, as well as the building that houses the Rappahannock News on Jett Street.
Allie Doré, a co-owner of New Iberia Food Truck, said in a February email that they explored the space as a potential brick and mortar location for their authentic cajun cuisine, but it appears nothing came of it.
“It is a spectacular space with a lot of potential!,” Doré said. “We are always on the lookout for new business opportunities and would absolutely entertain a brick and mortar if it made sense for us. As of right now, we do not have anything set in stone in that space.”
Many who explored the space, according to Schneiderman, were primarily concerned about their ability, or lack thereof, to attract staff as shortages continue to galvanize businesses across the county. Prospective tenants were worried about where their staff would live since affordable housing remains scarce in Rappahannock, she said.
As for the price of renting the space, Schneiderman said they’re open to exploring a variety of models with potential tenants.
Whited’s plans for retail
While a new restaurant at 311 Gay St. could fill the need for more community space, existing businesses are looking for other attractions that keep patrons in town for longer, Whited said.
Because the town’s primary source of revenue from business comes in the form of meals and lodging taxes, the Whited tax break proposal only applies to restaurants and hotels. To help incentivize more retail, the mayor is considering implementing a program to provide direct subsidies to entrepreneurs looking to open storefronts in the town to help get their business off the ground.
That subsidy would come directly out of the town budget, but the details of how it could be implemented remain scant as the plan is very preliminary, he said. The business incentive package, including the meals and lodging tax holiday, is expected to be discussed this month at Town Council.
“I need time to work though what that looks like … what the numbers could possibly be and how much we could actually support,” Whited said of the retail subsidy proposal.
He came up with the idea after brainstorming with a friend who specializes in tax policy about how he could bring business beyond food and lodging to town. “What are my other tools that I’m not thinking of?” he asked.
“If we want to have retail then we will have to put our money where our mouth is,” Whited said, noting the closure last year of an antique shop that was forced out of the space it leased on Middle Street after The Inn at Little Washington purchased the property.
The mayor’s goal is to fill at least one storefront in town, keeping in mind there’s not many location options with commercial space currently available.
He added, “I’m not sure what the right answer is, but if we want to see those shop fronts filled, then maybe we need to see if there’s something we can put on the table to help somebody think twice about starting one.”
The Inn was among those that expressed to Whited the need for more business options in town, he said. A spokesperson with The Inn did not return a request seeking comment about whether the business would make use of Whited’s proposed retail subsidy.