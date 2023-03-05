Tulas-3.jpg

"We’ve lost a watering hole for people," town Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey once said about the closure of Tula's.

Building manager ‘relatively confident’ an eatery will open this year as mayor explores business incentive package

As Mayor Joe Whited and the Washington Town Council draw up an economic incentive package to attract new business in town, community interest remains centered on the future of the restaurant space in 311 Gay St., once home to the now-defunct but beloved Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.

