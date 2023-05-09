A Warrenton restaurateur is imminently opening a French Cajun and creole-style eatery in the Town of Washington in the vacant space that previously housed Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.
Todd Eisenhauer, former chef at the Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill and current owner of Black Bear Bistro and Brick Oven in Old Town Warrenton, is hoping to open the new restaurant named Ours Noir, French for black bear, with a group of partners. He said the restaurant will be nicknamed “O.N.”
The restaurant is functionally in shape to open soon. Eisenhauer is shooting for a mid-June or early July opening date. He’s planning to host the community in small groups for free over the course of several invite-only sessions to gather feedback before opening the restaurant to the public. Residents can expect to start receiving private invites next week or the following, he said.
Since Tula’s shuttered in 2020 because of the pandemic, town officials and residents have lamented its loss as something greater than a mere business closure. Many believe the town lost with it a central community gathering place – one where residents could affordably dine, drink and converse. Residents for months have anticipated its successor as a means to revive a sort of town-square in Washington.
The business and its owners are intent on appealing to local residents and not tourists. “I’m not building this for the tourist business,” Eisenhauer said.
“Our major goal is we’re going to be opening it for the locals because there’s no place for locals to eat that’s affordable anymore,” he said. “I want to make it someplace that a local can feel comfortable coming two, three times a week instead of once a month or once every six months.”
Eisenhauer, a former Flint Hill resident who now lives in Warrenton, is drawing from New Orleans cuisine to build out the restaurant’s menu. Chicken sausage gumbo, crawfish bisque and french baguettes with ham can all be expected dishes on the menu. On weekends they’re hoping to implement all-you-can-eat crawfish and oysters.
At night they’re going to change up the dining room and make it “more fine dining looking and feeling,” but still maintaining the same prices. “We’re able to give a lot of the local people that don’t want to spend money at the inn. To be able to give them that type of a dining feel – not quite as stuffy,” Eisenhauer said.
The bar will remain casual all day and be packed with Virginia-based beer, wine and liquor. They’re revamping the outdoor eating experience, adding couches and outdoor fire pits to the patio.
Lisa Schneiderman – who manages the building that will house the restruant at 311 Gay St., also known as the Kramer Building – had spent much of the past year and a half in search of a potential tenant to open a new eatery in the space.
“We feel very confident in [Eisenhauer] and their team, and that this will be someone that in our hopes and in our impression that they’ll be around for a while and become part of the fixture in the community, which is I think what’s really needed,” Schneiderman said.
According to Eisenhauer, a member of Middle Street Gallery, an art studio and gallery also located in the Kramer Building (the building’s owner Robert L. Grey also owns the building that houses the Rappahannock News on Jett Street) mentioned to him at a winery that managers were in search of a new restaurant to occupy the space Tula’s left vacant. Eisenhauer and building management connected and the rest was history.
Eisenhauer said he’s hoping to build out the restaurant for five years before he plans to leave Virginia and move to Delaware to be with family. He said he plans to pass off the business to his partners when he leaves.
Eisenhauer is working to confront staffing, a challenge for restaurants across the county. It’s even a steep obstacle to overcome in Warrenton, he said. He said he’s ran into some people who previously worked with him at Griffin Tavern and offered to return to work.
“Hopefully we’re gonna build an environment where people will see they can come here and they can make good money – a good work environment, a family, because that’s the type of place I like to run anyway,” he said. “I like it to be a family, just everyone needs to know that I’m daddy and when I say something, get it done because we’re here for the customers.”
Town of Washington Mayor Joe Whited and the Town Council are working to draw up an economic incentive package to attract new business in town, which Eisenhauer said he’s familiar with, but that it had no bearing on him opening his restaurant. “I think what he’s trying to do is very smart and I do think it’s going to help bring more businesses out here,” he said of the mayor’s efforts.
Ours Noir is the second cajun-style eatery to open in Rappahannock County in recent years. New Iberia Truck came onto the scene last year and can be found serving up authentic cajun dishes outside Quièvremont Winery and at other community events.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly characterized Eisenhauer’s affiliation with the Griffin Tavern.