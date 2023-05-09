Tulas-3.jpg (copy)

Tula's once operated in the Kramer Building on Gay Street in Washington.

A Warrenton restaurateur is imminently opening a French Cajun and creole-style eatery in the Town of Washington in the vacant space that previously housed Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.

Todd Eisenhauer, former chef at the Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill and current owner of Black Bear Bistro and Brick Oven in Old Town Warrenton, is hoping to open the new restaurant named Ours Noir, French for black bear, with a group of partners. He said the restaurant will be nicknamed “O.N.”

