Simon Kilby, circa 1915. He was among three generations of enslaves Kilbys in Rappahannock and neighboring counties.

 Courtesy of Tim Kilby

While Tim and Phoebe Kilby were growing up, they had little knowledge of their family’s slaveholding past around Rappahannock County — a sharp contrast from the childhood of Betty Kilby, who fought to integrate the Warren County school district as a Black 13-year-old.

For Betty, a descendant of slaves, her family’s history was almost inescapable. “My grandfather lived in a shack,” she said. “[The history] was in our face.”

Kilby-2.jpg

Betty Kilby Baldwin (second from left), Tim Kilby, Phoebe Kilby, and Rev. James M. Kilby. The family was joined by Betty's other family members and grandchildren.
Kilby-3.jpg

Betty Kilby, Phoebe Kilby, Tim Kilby, and Betty's brother Rev. James M. Kilby at the former Kilby home in Peola Mills, now Belle Meade B&B. This is not a place from Betty and James's past, only a place where the family had a discussion during a trip through F.T. Valley.
Kilby-4.jpg

1865 court document identifying enslaved woman Juliet, Betty's great, great grandmother, and her four enslaved children by name. ". . . Juliet who has given birth to several children to wit Simon, John, James, and Sarah." (photo of xerox copy made at Rappahannock County Clerk's office—photos were not allowed of original documents)
Kilby-6.jpg

“Sarah’s Brick” with a handprint found at the plantation site. There is no evidence proving or even suggesting this is Sarah's handprint. Circumstantial evidence (time, place where it was found, known person at the location, and handprint size) suggests it could be Sarah's.

