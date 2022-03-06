When 84-year-old Lillian Aylor was in elementary school at the segregated Washington Graded School in Rappahannock County, her teacher Julia E. Boddie pushed her to be more outgoing by featuring her in school musicals and showing her “tough love.”
For the last 34 years, Aylor has been trying to do the same for other students through the Julia E. Boddie memorial scholarship, awarding two to three graduating Rappahannock County High School students with a scholarship to pursue higher education, whether that be community college or a four-year university.
Since 1988, the committee has awarded 65 Rappahannock County students with $34,000 in scholarship money.
“Julia E. Boddie came to Washington Graded School when I was in seventh grade, my last year there, and she became my idol because she believed in tough love,” Aylor said. “She was really tough. But yet, you could learn so much from her.”
The scholarship fundraises money each year at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. event hosted by the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. Roberts said they’ve been able to raise a consistent $500 award for each scholarship, and in 2021, they awarded three students with $1,000 each.
Aylor said the committee began raising so much money that they need to be a registered nonprofit organization, so the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation took over the administrative work of the Julia E Boddie scholarship committee last year.
President of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation Nan Roberts said there are only two requirements for a student to be eligible for a scholarship. That student must attend a public school, and they must have a financial need. The Julia E. Boddie scholarship committee works with guidance counselors at Rappahannock County High School along with the Headwaters Foundation in notifying students that the award exists, and then once a student applies, the committee reviews their application.
“There is a huge socioeconomic status gap in the county,” Roberts said. “The students can use the money where it can be best applied. So they can use it for tuition, they can use it for books, you know, it's up to them … And sometimes for some kids $500 or $1,000, that’s a lot of money. That helps them tremendously get over some humps.”
Rappahannock County High School graduate Allie Phillips was awarded a $1,000 scholarship after graduating in 2021, which she used toward her tuition payment at James Madison University this year.
Phillips, who is studying health science with plans to become a physician's assistant, said the scholarship was crucial to her goal of saving money for graduate school and eventual student-loan payments.
“My parents agreed to pay whatever else I needed for the first year [of college], and then after this year, I'm on my own with student loans and everything, and then obviously I'm on my own for graduate school as well. So it was important to me to keep applying to those scholarships,” Phillips said.
Boddie was from Cartersville and moved to the Town of Washington in Rappahannock County to work at Washington Graded School, which was one of several segregated schools in the area at the time. The two-teacher school, built around 1923, was a designated Rosenwald school, referring to buildings constructed for the education of African American students.
After integration occurred among the schools, Boddie taught at Rappahannock Elementary.
“She had been a major inspiration to students through the years, the entire time that she was at Washington Graded and then continuing at Rappahannock Elementary,” said Roberts. “... She had her own way of what I call tough love. I think she never knew the word never. And she was always encouraging, always kind, always supportive, but she could get in your face about stuff. And then she'd smile about it, laugh about it. So you had to smile and laugh along with her.”
Roberts’ mother was the other teacher at Washington Graded School, overseeing first through fourth grade while Boddie taught fifth through seventh grade. Roberts said Aylor credits Boddie with helping her get over some of social anxiety and bringing out her personality and talents.
Roberts, who attended the First Baptist Church in Washington with Boddie, said she was instrumental in bringing out the youth and featuring them in speaking and singing roles.
Aylor recited a core memory of Boddie putting on plays and programs at the First Baptist Church, and one night, pushed Aylor to sing “Nobody Knows the Trouble that I’ve Seen,” which as a shy kid, Aylor said, was a big moment for her.
“Halfway through my mind was totally blank, and she told me, ‘You're gonna stand right here, and you’re gonna do it,’ and I was so embarrassed I wanted to just run out the door,” Aylor said. “But I didn't, I stood there. It finally came to me and I finished and she said, ‘See, I told you you could do it.’”
Roberts said she hopes Boddie’s legacy can live on through her students and others that knew her.
“She moved from her home and came and made a home in Rappahannock County in Washington, Virginia, and just endeared herself to just about everybody that she met,” Roberts said.