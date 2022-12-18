Photo #2. AT HOME #2- Dining room.docx

A family shares a meal in the mid-20th century.

The dining room is completely dispensable. There really is no need for a specific room in which to dine since we can just as easily eat in the kitchen or in the living room on trays perched on our laps. In fact, prior to the 18th century, there were no rooms with assigned functions, including no room for dining.

There was the “hall,” dominated by the fireplace, where meals were cooked and eaten. The 17th-century hall in early America was typically lit by a couple of candles and was cramped, smokey, and filled with the noise and odors of daily living. In addition to the fact that specific dining rooms were not yet a thing, many 17th-century American farms were sparsely furnished, so it was difficult for families to dine together regularly, in part because there were no dining tables. During the late 1700s, families consumed most of their food from either a shared trencher – an oblong wooden dish carved out like a trench, or they ate from a long board, or pair of boards nailed together (to sit “at the board” was to eat). Many times, there were not enough chairs for all members of the family, in which cases the men would sit, and the women and children might stand. (Let’s save the fact that there were few utensils and no napkins for another column.)

galler-15_1.jpg

A colonial American keeping room. 

