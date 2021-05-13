Minnie Howard Butler’s establishment became the heart of African American life in Sperryville
The Carver 4-County Museum has opened a virtual exhibit for the month of May about Minnie Ethel Howard Butler, proprietor of the Horseshoe Inn in Sperryville throughout the 1950s and early 1960s. This exhibit is the third installment of their 10-month series, “When Women Use Their Power.”
“It is customary to honor those who are well-known, often-seen, and/or patrons of certain causes,” said Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, president of the Carver 4-County Museum. “Our goal for this series of exhibits is to look beyond that group of women and find the jewels that were polished by life’s difficulties.
“Important lessons about strength and weakness, the circumstances of choices, and how, when confronted with an injustice or sad reality, they take a risk that begins a new chapter in their lives. That new chapter makes an impact in their communities.”
Butler shared little about her life with family and friends. Her parents were William Howard and Luella Johnson of Eggbornsville, an unincorporated town in Culpeper County that was once a plantation before the Civil War.
She met her future husband, John Henry Butler, through family friends. At the time they met, John Henry Butler lived with and cared for his widowed mother and labored on local farms. John was nearly 11 years older than Minnie, but nevertheless they made a decision to “court,” as the old folks would say. In 1914, young Minnie gave birth to their first son, James Robert.
Eventually, Minnie and John Henry Butler decided to make their life together official. On February 8, 1916, they were married in Washington, Virginia, by Rev. J. S. Woodson. They lived in a house in Woodville, where Minnie Butler became a homemaker and cared for her husband’s ailing mother. And by 1920, John Henry and Minnie Butler were the parents of three children.
Every mother knows it can be challenging to raise little children, especially without the help of reliable child care. Minnie Butler looked forward to them being old enough to go to school so she could find a job outside the home, which she eventually did as a domestic worker.
In the mid-1930s, the daily grind and seemingly endless difficulties of the Great Depression put a permanent strain on her marriage.
Around 1937, Butler gathered her youngest son and few belongings and moved to Sperryville, where she roomed with Harry Starks’ family. She was 40 years old.
“It is not every day that a woman places her children with others to raise so that she can work. It is also not every day that a woman walks away from her marriage during the Great Depression,” said Terry Miller, exhibit curator at the Carver 4-County Museum.
Butler’s life encapsulated many of the same issues that are in the news today: women needing to find meaningful work; reducing child poverty; minority women operating businesses; and building wealth through land purchase.
By 1953, Butler was the proprietor of the Horseshoe Inn in Sperryville. Perhaps she named the business in honor of Harry Starks, who was a horse trainer and often gave neighborhood children a ride on Miss Kitty and Prince.
The Horseshoe Inn was not a place for overnight guests. Rather, it was a place to eat homemade food, have a cold drink and listen and dance to the music from the jukebox. It was also a place for African Americans across the area to host get-togethers and served as the venue of after-prom parties for Carver Regional High School students.
Frequent guests included everyone who attended the Sperryville Tigers baseball games on Sunday afternoons — of which Mrs. Butler was an enthusiastic fan – incredibly, loudly, fervently enthusiastic about her home team it has been told.
The Horseshoe Inn became the heart of African American life in Sperryville. Butler was almost 60 years old when she purchased her own piece of property next to the restaurant in 1956. She passed away from complications of leukemia in 1963 and is buried in the hillside cemetery of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville.
“I was struck by how few photographs of her are in existence,” said Miller. “As more information about her unfolded, I could not help but to compare parts of her life to my own Texas maternal grandmother. Both women worked as domestics, and people too often discard that type of work as unimportant. Yet, I could feel each hand motion when shining silverware, looking at one’s reflection in it, and thinking, ‘I will have some of this in my own house one day.’”
“Two of Mrs. Butler’s granddaughters, Gail B. Blaker and Nannette Butler-Roberts, commented on how Mrs. Butler’s home was tasteful and ‘so clean you could eat off her floors,’” continued Miller. “It was the same in my grandmother’s home.”
You can watch Butler’s story on the website of the Carver 4-County Museum at www.carver4cm.org. The museum’s physical location is closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. The Carver 4-County Museum is a program of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, Inc. (GWCRHSAA), an IRS 501(c)3 corporation. To contact the museum, email us at carver4cm@gmail.com.
