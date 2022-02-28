‘The stories are always rich’
Organizers with the Culpeper County-based Carver 4-County Museum unveiled a new exhibit in recent weeks inside the building that formerly housed the George Washington Carver Regional High School for Black students in Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper and Madison counties.
The exhibit, which coincides with Black History Month, explores the school’s history and how it fits into the broader movement in Virginia to expand educational opportunities for Black students in the post-World War II era prior to full racial integration in schools.
The museum, housed inside what was once the school library, features artifacts from the building (including its blueprints, the tools used to construct it and a dusty old typewriter used in classrooms long ago) and tells the stories of the many people involved in the founding of a school that went on to serve thousands of Black students from across Virginia’s Piedmont between the late 1940s and late 1960s.
Named after the famous Black agricultural scientist who became a professor at the historically Black Tuskegee University, the building is located in the Rapidan area of Culpeper County, where it was built in the late 1940s in response to concerns from Black parents that there weren't enough high school opportunities for their kids within their home counties. Many Virginia schools defied the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education that schools must desegregate, leaving Black and White students separate in its wake.
Carver High School operated for about 20 years before shuttering in 1968, the year the Supreme Court ruled in the case Greene v. School Board of New Kent County, forcing schools to ensure “racial balance.”
After closing, the building that housed the Carver High School was converted into the Piedmont Vocational High School by Culpeper and Madison counties to serve as a trade school for Black students in the area. The building’s stone face dons the title to this day.
The trade school lasted several years, but ultimately shuttered and the building served a number of disparate purposes, including a storage space for Culpeper County and a nursing school facility for Germanna Community College, according to Museum President Hortense Hinton-Jackson.
Culpeper County took over the facility In more recent years, which coincided with a renewed interest in maintaining the building as it began to fall into disrepair. The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association requested that there be space designated in the building to preserve its history, paving way for the museum’s founding in 2016.
The museum, which is a nonprofit funded by donors and grants, occupies only a small portion of the building. The rest is used by Culpeper County and others to facilitace vocational training, including an organization of minority and veteran farmers who operate in the backyard, learning to maximize agricultural yields on limited land, Hinton-Jackson said.
“Most of the programs that are coming in here, we believe have a connection to George Washington Carver, who was a scientist and a botanist and who was oriented toward agricultural products … so we think that … [they] kind of carry on that tradition of who he was,” she said.
Origins and evolution
The museum’s new exhibit, titled Origins and Evolution, was stitched together by Curator Terry Miller, a researcher who’s carved out a niche for herself by creating museums inside historically Black high schools in Virginia and Washington D.C. Miller, a volunteer, contributed about a year’s worth of research to bring to life the stories of the people involved in the school’s founding.
The exhibit is divided into four pillars, each detailing a group of people critical to the school’s establishment that wrap around the room for visitors to explore. First are “The Persistents,” advocates who fought for high schools to serve minority children. They were often laypeople, like parents or grandparents of children who would one day become high school students. “The Planners” were state policymakers who made recommendations for a more equitable education system and made way for Carver High School to be founded.
Next are “The Implementers,” those who took what the policymakers crafted and put them into action, including superintendents. Lasty, the exhibit features “The Educators” who taught at Carver High School and helped shape it as an institution of secondary education.
The exhibit remains a work in progress, while Miller and other organizers continue to research the school’s history and work toward the release of a film and book in the coming years to commemorate its 75th anniversary. It’s expected to remain a more permanent exhibit, replacing one that previously explored women in the region.
“We are serious researchers here,” Miller said. She joined forces with Hinton-Jackson in 2016 after being asked to help kickstart the museum with her experience in the realm. “We’ve worked on this,” Hinton-Jackson said. “We’ve come up with the idea, [Miller] goes and … takes our vision and makes it reality.”
Miller grew up wanting to be secretary of state. “My mom always told me, ‘you need to make a life wherever you are. I don’t care where it is,’” she said. So when Miller moved to Virginia to be with her partner, she heeded her mother’s words and decided to start learning about her new home since she knew little of it. She started small, with land books to learn who her neighbors were. But Miller moved to Spotsylvania County, and the research conducted there grew large enough to fill a book titled “African Americans of Spotsylvania County,” which she co-authored with Roger Braxton.
It turned out to be a hit and people in the county asked her to help build a museum inside their historically Black high school, which became the John Jay Wright Museum of Education and Cultural History, which sits in Spotsylvania Court House. It was her first attempt at such a project. Then Dunbar High School in D.C., among the most famous historically Black high schools in the country, reached out and asked her to create a museum in an addition to its building. That opportunity thrilled her.
“To do this kind of work is really exciting,” she said. “The stories are always rich.”
Miller is most interested in finding stories that haven't been told before, like the one of Overton Rexford Johnson who taught at Carver High School and founded a local chapter of New Farmers of America, a national organization of Black men who banded to teach agriculture in southern states with segregated schools.
Her favorite person featured in the exhibit is Charles B. Coleman, Jr., the grandfather of Hinton-Jackson. Through a review of photos and military records, Miller found — to the surprise of Hinton-Jackson — that Coleman was missing fingers, which prevented him from serving in the military.
In 1929, Coleman led a group of Culpeper parents who pushed for better education for their kids called The Culpeper High School Town and County league. His advocacy led to him being chosen as one of the speakers at Carver High School’s opening ceremony, according to Miller. She described the school’s founding as an enormous collaborative effort led by several leaders. Among them was Rappahannock County resident and former state superintendent of public instruction George Miller, who was born in Washington Township, now the Town of Washington.
In 1944, just a few years before Carver High School was built, 244 Black children in Rappahannock County attended schools, according to data presented within the museum. And schools spent more money on Black students than the amount of money given to schools by the state for them.
“When the Virginia Education Commission examined the 1943-44 state vs. local funding of schools for minority children, they found that 29 of 98 Virginia counties expended no local money on Negro education. In summary, ‘they profited from the state money received on account of the numbers of Negro pupils in average daily attendance,’” a plaque on the wall inside the mueseum said, quoting a study conducted by the state on school segregation.
It made note that superintendents from both Madison and Culpeper counties engaged in that practice during that school year.
Charlotte Carpenter, treasurer of the museum, grew up in Rappahannock in the Slate Mills Road area and attended Scrabble Elementary School, a school historically attended by Black children, before going to Carver High School in the late 60s, having graduated in the final years before its closure.
Carpenter reminisced on the fondness she had for Carver High School, noting how much she enjoyed participating in the school choir and other classes and activities that were made available to her. “Carver was very interesting. You got to meet students from other counties and make new friends. And you had all these other classes you could choose from,” she said. Being back at the school as an adult helping to manage the museum is a new and exciting kind of educational experience, Carpenter said.
Carver 4-County Museum is located at 9432 James Madison Hwy., Suite 102, Rapidan. On the web: carver4cm.org