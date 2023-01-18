The Culpeper Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), also serving Rappahannock and Madison counties, is once more holding its annual student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month in February. The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.
Contest winners will receive gift certificates ($75 for elementary, $125 for middle school, and $200 for high school) and be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at its March meeting and in local media outlets. They will also be invited on a special field trip to the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville.
Students should submit an essay of up to 500 words that answers the question:“Who is a Black American who has had a positive impact on your life, family, and/or community? What is this impact, and why is it important to you? This can be a well-known historical figure or someone not well known.”
Essays should be submitted via email toeducation@naacpculpeper.orgby Tuesday, Feb. 28. Submissions can also be mailed to NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701, and should have a postmark no later than Feb. 28. Submittants should include their full name, age, grade, school, and a phone number and/or email address so that the Culpeper Branch may contact you. Winners will be announced in March.
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. The NAACP has more than 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over two million activists. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP meets on the third Thursday evening of the month at 7 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. For more information on meetings, events, and membership, visit itswebsite.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...