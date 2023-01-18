naacp.jpg
The Culpeper Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), also serving Rappahannock and Madison counties, is once more holding its annual student essay contest in commemoration of Black History Month in February. The contest is open to all K-12 students who live in Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties.

Contest winners will receive gift certificates ($75 for elementary, $125 for middle school, and $200 for high school) and be recognized by the NAACP Culpeper Branch at its March meeting and in local media outlets. They will also be invited on a special field trip to the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville.

