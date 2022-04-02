Mounted on the wall behind the desk of Bubby Settle, owner Settle’s Cars & Trucks, is a small framed bulletin that reads in all caps: “TOUGH TIMES DON’T LAST TOUGH PEOPLE DO.”
The note was hung by Bubby’s mother, Ester Settle, a longtime breast cancer patient that he called “the compassion” of the operation, who alongside her husband William Richard “WR” Settle, helped found the used car lot that’s become a Rappahannock County institution going on five decades.
The small family-owned company plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary this spring with a celebration April 9 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at its Flint Hill location.
“I know [Settle’s] is going to continue. And I was thinking about it — if Kendra has any support and help at all, Settle’s could go for 100 years,” said Bubby, who in recent years stepped down from overseeing day-to-day operations of the business. In his place, Bubby enlisted his daughter, Kendra Settle Hahn, 30, who has been working for the shop in some capacity practically since she learned to walk.
Lately, Bubby, 61, has started to take more of a back seat in his role at the business as he looks toward retirement. But he’s unsure when he’ll stop working. “He’ll never retire,” Heather Henry, one of his employees, cut in to say.
Bubby has worked for the family business for virtually his entire life — it’s the only job he ever held. When Bubby graduated from high school in the late 70s, his father left the business to become a farmer and he took the reins.
Hahn, a mother to a newborn boy, has also spent much of her life at Settle’s. Among her earliest memories is sitting on the knee of Patsy, the woman who ran the register, and ringing up customers. “It’s literally in my blood,” she said. “I mean, I can’t put it any other way.”
“I think it’s a legacy for our family — for the county, really,” Hahn said. “We’ve been here for so long and we hope to be able to maintain it.”
The business was born in the late 60s inside a Laurel Mills home where the Settle family worked on the first floor and lived on the second. But with the help of a family friend In the early 70s, Settle’s relocated to its now-iconic Flint Hill location where Bubby and his family lived in the home that now houses the company’s administrative office.
“The couch was right there; the RCA TV was in the corner,” Bubby said last Friday in the living room that is now a bustling workspace where phones seemingly ring without end and eager customers drop by for consultation.
Back when Bubby lived onsite, Settle’s size and scope was much more limited. Today, it’s expanded to have hands in several markets including, used car sales, vehicle repairs, state inspections, fresh food, fuel and agriculture, along with a second car lot in Amissville. “If the car market is off for six months, you’ve got a little income over here,” Bubby said of their additional ventures.
The farm, which Bubby’s father started, is now managed by Hahn’s husband, Ben Hahn, who raises cattle that after slaughter find their way into the freezer of Settle’s Flint Hill deli.
Even as the cost of fuel soars across the nation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Settle’s has managed to still maintain among of the cheapest gas prices in the county. That’s thanks to them remaining fully independent and maintaining a longstanding connection with a trusted fuel supplier. Although, independence does not come without challenges. Hahn had to run off for some time during the interview to repair a gas pump.
“When something breaks, we’re responsible,” Bubby said, noting that doing business with a large car dealership could help alleviate those problems. “But we’d rather be independent of that and then that way I can control my prices. I don’t have someone controlling me and the product. Once the product comes here, I pay for it then have control of what I sell it for.”
Soon Settle’s will carry branded gasoline from 76, a division of Chevron. But Bubby insisted that prices won’t rise as a result since they will still own everything but the logo the station will soon bear. “We don’t gouge at all,” he said.
Bubby attributed the business’ enduring accomplishments to the family’s faith in God and generations of dedication and hard work.
“We made a lot of sacrifices during those times when you work seven days a week and you didn’t take any time off and you lived in fear of going under — so you work three times harder than anyone around you,” he said.
But they believe the beating heart of the business and a testament to its sustained success is its loyal customer base bred by the family’s laser-sharp focus on staying community-oriented. They touted building customer trust as their core value, as well as not adding “gimmicks” to doing business with customers.
Providing customers with reliability and familiarity of the services on offer is paramount and helps to keep them coming back. Some have purchased several vehicles from Settle’s over the years, Bubby said.
While the business side is very much family-oriented, they also employ a stable of loyal longtime employees, some of whom have worked at Settle’s for nearly 20 years. “We need help and they need employment. And if we can get along, that’ll work,” Bubby said. “I think if your goal was to make sure you have an environment that protects your people and yourself, we all will enjoy the work. And that’s what I see.”
He continued, “It’s not that we have the best health care or any of those type of things — we’re a small business. But if we have someone that’s sick or needs off … we all pitch in and try to fill those needs.”
Hahn loves the family-oriented culture they've fostered at Settle’s and the flexibility the role affords her. But she also bears the weight of carrying the business’ torch into a new generation.
“We’re going to continue in [Bubby’s] footsteps and sell cars and do the way that he has done it for so many years … and just continue to keep doing what we’re doing — kind of changing with the times, but not too drastically that it knocks us out,” Hahn said.