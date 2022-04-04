Journalist and educator Ed Rabel on interviewing Fidel Castro — and teaching at the high school
Rappahannock County has some very smart, courageous and decent individuals who have led extremely interesting lives. We were fortunate to interview such a person. We had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Ed Rabel about his career as a journalist and, more recently, contributing to the education of young people.
Rabel was a longtime journalist with both CBS and NBC, during a time when journalists were noted for doing reporting which informed rather than just provided an outlet for the political narrative of the moment. That is why in our view, Rabel’s career as a journalist fits nicely into his more recent educational experiences teaching in the Peace Corps in the Eastern Caribbean and in West Virginia and Virginia, including currently at Rappahannock County High School.
We wanted to talk with Rabel both because of the interesting life he has led — in terms of his coverage of domestic issues and his long-time role as a war correspondent — but also getting his take on how journalism and education both need to be refocused on core skills, values and debating the truth, without simply becoming elements of whatever the dominant social and political narrative of the day has become.
Rabel highlighted his experience locally: “Rappahannock County is a rural county. The kids who show up at the high school where I am teaching are the sons and daughters of farmers and others. And there are also a number of Hispanic kids there who are the sons and daughters of people who come to harvest the crops.
“So you have a diversity of kids. I love being in that setting and teaching kids from the 9th grade through the 12th grade. Because you get a real understanding of who these children are, and who the people are of the county.
“Over in West Virginia, I teach in the high schools of Kanawha County, and there are many high schools there. I have taught in all of them. You get a diverse group of kids there as well. But it's a different group of kids in Charleston, West Virginia. I don't want to get bogged down in the politics of any particular place, but suffice to say West Virginia has lost a huge amount of population. So you're left with an awful lot of poor people, and you see a lot of poverty there in Kanawha County.
“The people in Rappahannock County seem to be a bit better off than they are over there. And that's a delight to be able to see the comparison and mix and match what's going on.
“My experience in Rappahannock County has been first rate. And I really enjoy being here and teaching English. Not just English, but also I've been teaching Spanish and government as well.
“I came back from a long career broadcasting and went to West Virginia, where I was born and reared, to try to pay back in some way. And I was doing it there and it's kind of the same thing here in Virginia.
“That is my objective. I don't know whether it's worked or not for the people of West Virginia, or the people of Virginia here. But, having said that, I'm giving it a shot.”
Covering Dr. King
Two additional aspects of the discussion we had with him highlight key aspects of his life, and the importance of how a more traditional kind of journalism, which we are missing today, is very important for the public debate.
The first revolved around Rabel’s coverage of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. His recollections:
“I was hired by CBS News in 1966, and I was sent to the Atlanta bureau, where my beat was the civil rights movement. I covered the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, but also those elements in the Black community that wanted no part of the non-violence approach espoused by the SCLC, but wanted to try to confront white America. In other words, the Stokely Carmichael's and the Rap Brown's of the world.
“Martin Luther King, Jr. was obviously the fundamental principal character person in the struggle for civil rights. He did that through the non-violent philosophy, which was put forth by Gandhi, of course. And it was a moment of time – 1966-1968 – that we were able to be on almost daily coverage of this fantastic movement.
“King's dynamic and purposeful program to gain the rights of the Black Americans in part ended in the passage of the Civil Rights Act signed by Lyndon Johnson, and the Voting Rights Act. Those are pieces of legislation that have been chiseled away in recent years.
“But one of the most interesting and, obviously for Dr. King, the most awful part of his entire movement, was in Memphis in 1968. He was convinced that he should go to Memphis and lead the strike against the city by the sanitation workers. Most of them, of course, were Black.
“And he didn't want to do that. He was under attack in America at that time because of his anti-war Vietnam War stance. And also because the movement had been successful and had eliminated several aspects of segregation. He was really at a most critical point in his life … and he was quite depressed when he went to Memphis, because of his lack of success in the realm of economics, and also with the negative response to his anti-war movement.
“I shall never forget a scene in which Dr. King was in the parking lot of the Lorraine Motel, and before he was to lead a march on behalf of the sanitation workers, a federal marshal approached him with an injunction in his hand. And the injunction said that you cannot march as you had planned.
“Dr. King looked at the injunction quite soberly, and he called over his lieutenant Andy Young, who would later become an ambassador to the United Nations under Jimmy Carter. ‘Come over here, Andy. Take a look at this injunction.’ He called Jesse Jackson, who at that time was in bibbed overalls. I think he was only about 18 years old.
“He said, ‘Come over here, Jesse.’ And Andy Young, Jesse Jackson, and Ralph Abernathy, who was King's number two guy. Reverend [James] Orange. All these iconic figures in the civil rights movement were surrounding King.
“King, in addition to being a rather serious fellow, could be quite humorous, and so he looked at the injunction and all the civil rights leaders surrounding him looked at it very solemnly and he said, ‘Well, this injunction says we can't march on Monday as we had planned. Well, you know, we don't have time for such injunctions. We're going to turn this injunction over to our attorneys. We just don't have time for such injunctions. We've got some marching to do.’
“And everybody, including the federal marshal, broke into laughter over that. But King did go on to lead a march which ended in violence in downtown Memphis. He survived that march and pledged to lead another march, but he never got to do that, because he was assassinated by James Earl Ray.
“I had interviewed Dr. King just a few hours before he was gunned down. To this very day Dr. King has left a great legend for all of us to understand and live by.”
Reporting on the battlefield
We then discussed Rabel’s experience as a war correspondent. He went to Vietnam in 1970. He noted that this was America’s first television war: “We reporters, especially broadcast reporters, transmitted into the homes of Americans all over the country the stories about the war. I put an emphasis on the fact that this was America's first television war, because until that time we had gone to the movies and seen movie-toned news covering the Korean War and World War II. But this time, the latest information came each day.
“I volunteered to go for CBS News. I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to be able to tell that story.
“I went out to Saigon and the very first thing that happened is I reported into the Military Assistant's Command Vietnam, which oversaw reporters and each reporter was given a rank in the United States military.
“I was a major in the United States Army, and that meant that I could go out to Tan Son Nhut Air Base and get on any military helicopter, or any flight that was going anywhere in the country, and I could take my camera crew on any of those flights. Once I got out into the combat zones, I could interview anybody I wanted to without any kind of restriction. And I was able then, virtually without censorship, to tell any story that I came across out there.
“These days if you're a reporter and you are covering a war, you cannot do this on your own. You're not given a rank in the military, you're confined to a particular unit or group in the military, and we call that embedding the reporters. You're limited in what you see. You don't have a chance to really cover the entire operation. It has changed dramatically in that sense.
“The North Vietnamese and the Vietcong prevailed in 1975, rolling into Saigon and taking over the government. It was obviously America's first loss of a war anywhere in the world. And it was not until the operations against Saddam Hussein that the military recovered.”
Interviewing Castro
“I covered both of the Gulf Wars, and the guerilla wars in Central America when the old Soviet Union was still around trying to adjust power in the Western Hemisphere through Cuba. I covered Cuba, and I've been there more than 150 times since 1975, and I interviewed Fidel Castro a number of times.
We obviously pursued the question of what it is like to interview Fidel Castro. This is how Rabel described the experience and the challenge: “I met Fidel Castro in the early 1970s. He, obviously, was hardcore. The people of Cuba basically were so fed up with Fulgencio Batista, the military dictator who was backed by the United States, and who fled Cuba on New Year's Eve 1958. Fidel came to Cuba, marched in from the Sierra Maestra, and eight days later into Havana and took over.
“So, there was less combat between Fidel's revolutionaries, the bearded ones, and the government backed by the United States. Fidel took over and he was really extremely popular. But obviously he depended on the Soviet Union to prop up his government. And when the decline and then collapse of the Soviet Union was underway, Gorbachev went to Havana and met with Fidel, and I covered that meeting.
“Gorbachev said to Fidel, ‘You've got to integrate your economy with that of the Western Hemisphere.’ Which would have meant, of course, [Castro] would have had to give up certain communist principles…and he wasn't about it. That then led to what you see today, a state which remains communist but is in an uncertain place in its history or the world.
We then returned to question about interviewing Fidel.
“He was really brilliant. He was a well-read guy who was obviously dedicated to communism. He was really a strong man on a horse.
“The thing about interviewing Fidel is that you asked him a question and about 25 minutes later you'd get in another word edgewise, because he was such a narcissist and he felt that he had answers. He was professorial, in a way, he would tell an entire story from beginning, middle, and end, and you had to put up with it because you couldn't interrupt him.
“But I found that he was an egoist and egotistical. He ruled by, as all dictators do, repression. And now he's dead, and the leaders now are dying off, they're in their 80s, and a new generation of Cubans are taking over. But they still have inherited the legacy of Fidel, and they aren't giving up his dictatorial ways of governing, by any means.
Changing news coverage
We then discussed how he saw the shift in journalism from a focus on news as we used to know it to today’s narrative approach. Rabel underscored that “even though at the time, in the mid '60s and '70s, we at CBS, and I guess at NBC as well, were mindful of ratings, we weren't dependent on ratings to cover the news a certain way.”
“Television news was composed of those giant figures [like former CBS reporters Edward R. Murrow and Eric Sevareid] who were real news people who did go out in the field with camera crews, as I did, and actually talked to people.
“But with the advent of cable news — CNN, MSNBC, FOX, and all the rest — with social media, with the internet, all these channels are trying to get the eyeballs of a limited market. As a result, producers are under extreme pressure to basically dumb down the news in order to get the audience that they appeal to. And in addition to that, we no longer send the reporters out in the field much to interview people about what has happened or what's going on. We have what we call talking heads on all of these outlets. And those people earn their living by being controversial as opposed to people like Walter Cronkite who read the news and said, ‘That's the way it is, goodnight.’ That's the real difference.”
Ed Rabel’s book “Ed Rabel Reports: Lies, Wars and Other Misadventures” is in the local author section of the Rappahannock County Public Library.
Ed Timperlake lives in Castleton and Robbin Laird lives in Arlington and Paris