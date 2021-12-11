Douglas Baumgardner, former Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney who passed away Nov. 30 at age 70 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, was to many a wonderful friend, father and attorney.
According to his obituary, Baumgardner, was born in 1950 in Alexandria and his family purchased a small farm in Rappahannock County in 1959, where they spent weekends and summers before moving permanently in 1972.
Baumgardner, the Rappahannock News’ 2013 Citizen of the Year alongside Lillian Freeman Aylor, attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria and graduated in 1969. At an early age, he became fascinated by current events and politics and remained intellectually curious through the rest of his life.
In an interview, his sister, Ann Baumgardner, who is about five years his junior, recounted one of her first memories of Baumgardner in fifth-grade retrieving The Washington Post from the yard each morning and then pouring over the political broadsheets after school.
Soon after high school, he attended the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), earning a degree in economics and graduating in the class of 1973. There, he served as editor of the school’s newspaper and won the James C. Wheat, Jr. Economics Medal, according to his obituary.
Ann said that her brother was never inclined to be in the military and instead wished to attend the University of Richmond, but his father was afraid he and his brother would become hippies, and required that they attend VMI. Still, he served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve.
Baumgardner was also appointed twice to the VMI Board of Visitors, the university’s governing body — once in 1988 by Democratic former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles and again in 1992 by another Democratic former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder. Peter Luke, a friend who lost against Baumgardner in the 1979 Commonwealth’s Attorney race in Rappahannock County, said the former public official was a fiercely loyal VMI alumni.
A lifelong Virginian, Baumgardner went on to graduate from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1976. He became an attorney in Madison County and later joined the Rappahannock County office of law firm Lea, Davies, Crigler, and Barrell, according to his obituary.
Luke described Baumgardner, who lived in Washington, as an “old-school” attorney from an era where one’s standing in the field hinged on their reputation since lawyers then weren't allowed to advertise. Baumgardner was one of few attorneys in the area and was seen as a local specialist who had won the confidence of many in the community, Luke said. There was no revolving door of attorneys, and it was all about fostering one-on-one relationships with clients, which Baumgardner excelled at, he said.
And despite the two being political opponents, they remained friends until the end. “Even though we ran against one another, there were never any hard feelings about it,” Luke said. “Nowadays it’s hard to imagine two candidates that could run against one another then to speak to one another. We remained good friends over the years.” A one-term Commonwealth’s Attorney, Baumgardner served from 1980 to 1983.
Bill Fletcher, another close friend of Baumgardner's in the legal community who he met while fox hunting, also spoke to his congeniality.
“We were always friends. I mean, we were on the opposite side of cases together, but we usually worked them out … so they were beneficial to both clients and to save the cost of litigation.”
He lauded Baumgardner's character as a deeply honest person who sought to uphold integrity. “It was a pleasure to practice law with him. [He] wasn’t like a lot of other people that have come into practice law. He kept his word. And he had a lot of humanity about him when he was Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Fletcher said.
He continued, “He believed he represented all the citizens of the Commonwealth, even when he was prosecuting. He didn’t try to get the most he could out of a case. He tried to reach the equitable result. A lot of the Commonwealth’s Attorneys aren't that way.”
Baumgardner retired in 2014 from practicing law after more than 38 years, according to a Rappahannock News report. “It has truly been an honor for me to serve the legal needs of this community,” said Baumgardner at the time, whose decision to retire was influenced by health problems caused by Parkinson’s disease. “I want to thank my clients for allowing me the opportunity to represent them.”
Luke also took note of Baumgardner's fascination with public affairs and history, saying he had what seemed like an encyclopedic knowledge of local and state politics and was able to rattle off facts about past Virginia governors.
Even as his health declined, Baumgardner remained sharp and engaged in conversation, Luke said. He rarely gossipped about people, Ann Baumgardner said, but talked mostly of large and conceptual ideas.
The impact he left on the lives of many was long lasting.
Ann Baumgardner said that she learned fairly recently how incredibly important her brother was to others. In the final weeks of his life, a steady stream of people from all over the state came to visit him, including attorneys and others whose careers he helped kickstart. “There’s so many people who went to visit him and just said, ‘he changed my life,’” Ann said. He treated his office staff like family, she said.
Baumgardner left behind his wife, Margaret, and their four children, Caroline Walker, of Flint Hill; Alex Baumgardner, of Washington; Spencer Baumgardner, of Sunnyvale, California; and Julia Chung of Vienna, Virginia, according to his obituary. As his health worsened, Baumgardner was most afraid of becoming a burden to his family, Ann said. She said he often wrote “beautiful” non-denominational prayers about how to be kinder and more generous.
He worked often throughout life, but always found time to be there for his children. As a baseball fan, he loved coaching and engaging in youth baseball, especially for his son Alex who became a high school baseball star and went on to earn a scholarship and play in college, according to Ann. Baumgardner never missed a game, she said, and he and Alex bonded deeply through the sport.
When Alex arrived before his father’s death bed, he placed a baseball in Baumgardner’s palm and he passed with it resting in his hand, Ann said. In the minutes before and after he passed, he was surrounded by his wife and two daughters, when serendipitously Ann stopped by followed by two sisters-in-law and Alex, and then his mother — who survived her son — called over the phone.
“It was really amazing. Was he calling out to everyone? I mean, I don't know … That was really mysterious and beautiful,” Ann said.