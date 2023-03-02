The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked to restore Castleton’s historic Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school for Black children, held its annual Black History Month celebration last Saturday in cooperation with Wakefield Country Day School.
The event was a celebration of historically Black-owned businesses in the county.
The celebration, entitled “Black Businesses of Rappahannock: circa 1950’s – 1970’s,” featured the following businesses founded by Black Rappahannock residents: Dennis’ Store in Castleton; Cross Creek in Amissville; Flatwood Inn in Washington; Pine Knot Inn in Washington, and Horseshoe Inn in Sperryville.
“Part of what we do is inform and educate about the Black experience, not only globally, nationally, but also at the local level. And we thought it would be interesting to talk about black business owners and entrepreneurs in Rappahannock County,” said Scrabble School Preservation Foundation President Nan Butler Roberts.
The impetus for featuring the business was to highlight Black lives that may have not been preserved or shared as the Black population in Rappahannock declined over the years, she said.
“These were places that African Americans frequented because they were not allowed to go to other locations,” Roberts said.
