Rapp2-4.jpg

William "Buck" Carter, Vida Timbers, Min. Angie Dennis, Nan Butler Roberts

 Courtesy Photo

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked to restore Castleton’s historic Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school for Black children, held its annual Black History Month celebration last Saturday in cooperation with Wakefield Country Day School.

The event was a celebration of historically Black-owned businesses in the county.

