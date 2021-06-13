The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation (SSPF) recently held a spring celebration and luncheon at the beautiful Magnolia Vineyards in Amissville. As this was their first opportunity to be together since early 2020 before COVID-19, the group celebrated the past, present and future with 20 board members and guests.
Estelle Lewis of Culpeper and Irene Timbers of Woodville were recognized and awarded Emeritus status for their many years of service on the SSPF Board. Both are alumni of Scrabble School in Castleton, one of four Rosenwald schools in Rappahannock County that was founded in 1921 during the segregation era. It was closed in 1968, when Rappahannock County schools were integrated. Lewis served alongside her uncle, E. Franklin Warner, who championed the creation of the foundation and spearheaded the preservation and restoration of the historic Rosenwald school. During the celebratory luncheon, both women were presented with engraved mantel clocks, certificates of appreciation and flowers.
Also recognized, but not leaving the board, is Lillian F. Aylor of Sperryville, who has served for many years as SSPF treasurer and at one time served as vice president of the board as well. Aylor will be passing the checkbook to William “Buck” Carter of Manassas and previously Washington, Va., who has recently joined the board. SSPF President Nan Butler Roberts welcomed two new members: Minister Angela Dennis of Castleton and retired Rappahannock County High School teacher Brion Patterson of Boston.