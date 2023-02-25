2023-Kilby-cousins.jpg

Pictured (left-right): Phoebe Kilby and Betty Kilby Baldwin posed with two of their cousins, Timothy Kilby and William Kilby, moments before the RCHS assembly.

 Photo by Holly Jenkins

Rappahannock County Public Schools welcomed authors and cousins Betty Kilby Baldwin and Phoebe Kilby on Feb. 15. During a school-wide assembly at the high school, the special guests shared their family story, which began in Rappahannock County in the 1800s. Students attentively listened as Phoebe described researching her family's history and eventually finding and connecting with her cousin, Betty. She explained to the audience that her first introduction email to Betty was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Within her email, she referenced Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech by including the quote “a dream that… the sons of former slaves and slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of Brotherhood.” She added, “Perhaps, we as daughters can contribute to fulfilling [that] dream.” Since that time, both Phoebe and Betty have been working together to promote this message of peace.

Tags

Recommended for you