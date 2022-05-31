Castleton’s Scrabble Elementary School, a formerly segregated school for Black children, was awarded by the state on Sunday with a historical marker in celebration of its centennial.
The sign was sponsored by The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, an organization that has worked to restore the building in the years since it shuttered, with integral help from President Nan Butler Roberts and other board members. They worked closely with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR) to obtain the sign and the Virginia Department of Transportation installed it, according to VDHR State Archaeologist Dr. Elizabeth Moore.
“We appreciate the commitment you have all made to the project of educating the public about Virginia’s history. And on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are proud to present this marker about Scrabble School,” Moore said in her remarks to the unveiling ceremony attendees.
Scrabble School was constructed between 1921 and 1922 to serve Black students in grades 1-7 when many schools in Virginia remained segregated prior to more forceful racial integration efforts. Despite the 1954 landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, it remained segregated for several years after — not unlike many other schools in the American south. In 1967 it operated for one year without segregation before shuttering in 1968. It reopened to house the senior center and a museum in 2009 after being restored, according to the school’s website.
Many students who graduated from Scrabble School, one of hundreds of “Rosenwald” schools across the nation influenced by Black thought leaders Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, went on to attend the Culpeper County-based George Washington Carver Regional High School, which served Black students in Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper and Madison counties.
The Carver School also shuttered in 1968, the year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case Greene v. School Board of New Kent County, forcing schools to ensure “racial balance,” before being repurposed in recent years to honor its legacy in the region.
Sunday’s unveiling event was attended by a few dozen people and featured a number of guest speakers, including alumni of the school, as well as several local officials. Afterward, lunch was served by Warrenton’s Boy Scout Troop #2020 and live music was performed by local icons Bobby G and the Heavies.
Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, who grew up near and now represents the area where Scrabble School is located, spoke about the school’s transformative restoration over the years. “I am humbled to be up here today on the 100th anniversary to celebrate this history of the Scrabble School,” he said. “Rappahannock is a better place because of this and the Scrabble School is certainly a treasure.”
Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry, who helped manage the bureaucracy of obtaining the marker, said the sign is not just the result of governmental processes, but the fruits of many individual efforts to restore the building to its former glory after it fell into disrepair. “Those things don't get done without champions. And we have so many champions with us who have dealt with these projects in the past. Without them, we wouldn't be here today,” Curry said to attendees.
Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney, who lives in Castleton near the school, also spoke before the crowd. “I spend lots of your tax dollars to preserve federal owned cultural resources [and] historic buildings and it’s an effort,” he said. “As Garrey said, it’s a bureaucratic process and we fight to do that because these stories are really important to our country.”
The event’s keynote speaker was Scrabble School Preservation Foundation board member Stephanie Deutsch, a Washington D.C. resident who wrote a book on Rosenwald and Washington. Her husband is also said to be a direct descendant of Rosenwald. “This place matters,” she said of the Scrabble School. “It has an important story to tell.”
“There’s no doubt that the last few years have been difficult ones, from the trauma and challenge of dealing with Covid and disagreements about how to do that, to heightened racial tensions, to bitter political struggles playing out dramatically, both nationally and locally,” she said. “This has been a time of tension and stress and uncertainty. But this — this unassuming little school house can remind us that there is more that unites us than that separates us.”