30th Annual Rappahannock MLK observance realizes renewed challenges for nation, African Americans
When the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation and Culpeper Media decided on a fitting theme — "The Fierce Urgency of Now" — for Sunday evening’s virtual musical production in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, little did they foresee this month’s deadly insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.
What they did know all too well were 2020’s untimely deaths of George Floyd and numerous other Black Americans — lives lost no less during the midst of a racially cruel and economically crippling COVID-19 pandemic — that resulted in nationwide protests and rioting.
One can only imagine how disappointed King would be all these decades later to witness this country’s sad state of affairs, an American people increasingly divided, hot-headed, and gullibly conspiratorial.
“Martin Luther King once said a riot is the language of the unheard,” Rappahannock MLK program director Nan Butler Roberts told Sunday’s audience, “yet King never condoned violence.”
King instead preached that the path forward must “always be peaceful.”
And then this blunt 1964 warning from the civil rights leader, recalled by Roberts on Sunday evening, that still holds true today: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
As in recent years, the MLK celebration was held at the Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street, but due to COVID-19 the event was taped without an audience. Still, its messages rang loud and clear in word and song.
Center stage was the 2021 MLK mini-musical production “Songs that Moved the Masses,” written and produced by Roberts. Fellow cast members included Agnie Davis, Marie Davis, James Daniels, Bobby G. Glasker, Nancy Peacock, C. Alexander Smith, and Charlene Smith-Holland; the musicians Mo Safren, Michael Groves, and Rudie Ferguson.
Song selections ranged from Negro spirituals like “Swing Low” to John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
One positive aspect of the MLK observance being virtual this year was audience reach. Roberts says she doesn’t have the figures, but suspects “certainly a wider audience because it was online.”
In fact, Culpeper Media's website crashed Sunday evening with people trying to tune in, she pointed out. “I've received calls, emails, facebook notices and facebook messages, from Washington, D.C, Maryland, New York, and Switzerland!” Roberts said.
As always, the program benefited the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship, awarded each year to a Rappahannock student in need, while honoring the educator who inspired and encouraged so many of the county’s students. While tax deductible contributions are still being accepted, pledges reached $2500 on Sunday night.
Contributions may be made via the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation homepage www.scrabbleschool.org. Checks can also be sent to: SSPF, P.O. Box 356, Sperryville, VA 22740.
