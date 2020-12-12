Like so many things in 2020, "A Rappahannock Christmas" was a little different from years past. No small town Christmas parade, for instance. But, in the most important respects, it was a great success.

More than 70 children got gifts from Santa at Sunday's drive-thru event in Little Washington. And drivers donated $200 plus to the Rappahannock Food Pantry. The community came together to build four impressive floats in Washington, Flint Hill, Sperryville and Woodville, seen by thousands of passing cars.

Slideshow: Click through photos from Sunday's event

1 of 26

Honoring the tradition of past Christmas parades, a three judge panel (Connie Compton, Lillian Aylor, and Kendra Settle Hahn) chose a winning float. This year's prize went to Flint Hill's entry by a 2-1 vote. 

"My vote is for Flint Hill because it’s all about love community and giving," said one judge. "That float [Flint Hill] represents the 'true" meaning of Christmas, which is Love and Giving," said another judge.

Added Christmas event committee member Dot Lessard: “They are all winners in the eyes of the committee and the county citizens.”

As always, the event benefits the Food Pantry. If you couldn't come out on Sunday, donations can be made online at rappahannockpantry.org.

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }

 

Float volunteers

Sperryville:Mimi Forbes, Laura Lucas, Tooie Dooley, Nancy Hillard, Doug Meuse, Kerry Sutten, Tony and Brenda Lavato, Bruce and Kim Nelson

Washington: Brittany Strickland, Anne Williams, Dr. Tom Massie, Chuck Humphreys, Laura Grigsby, Ed and Becky Hartman, Mike Cannon 

Woodville: Lynnie Genho, Julie Carney, Meghan Rogers, Thom Pellikan, Kathleen and Larry Grove, Horton Beebe-Center, Cynthia Stamps, Misty Wright, Raymond Stamps, Beth Gainer, Joel Daczewitz, Halle Butvin, John Genho

Flint Hill: Debbie Donehey, Linda Eisenhart, Jason Goldman, Ronda Ann Gregorio, Anne Lyon, Kymber Messersmith, Carolyn Roth, Sean Spink, Charlotte Harvey Wagner

Sponsors

John Anderson, John and Beverly Sullivan, Caroline Anstey, Dot and Rick Lessard, Judy DeSarno, Chuck and Dee Akre, Ross O'Donoghue, Larry and Kathleen Grove, Henry Gorfein

2020 event committee

Kim Nelson, Dot and Rick Lessard, Alice Anderson, Laura Dodd, Bill Dant, Danny Wilson, Dennis Brack, Lilla Fletcher Leto, Joneve Murphy, Chris Doxzen, Fred Catlin

 

Tags