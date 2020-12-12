Like so many things in 2020, "A Rappahannock Christmas" was a little different from years past. No small town Christmas parade, for instance. But, in the most important respects, it was a great success.
More than 70 children got gifts from Santa at Sunday's drive-thru event in Little Washington. And drivers donated $200 plus to the Rappahannock Food Pantry. The community came together to build four impressive floats in Washington, Flint Hill, Sperryville and Woodville, seen by thousands of passing cars.
Santa and Mrs. Claus (Gary and Wendy Aichele) greeted Rappahannock’s children (from afar) last Sunday at their traditional perch at Washington’s “Gingerbread House.”
Luke Christopher
Santa's Elves Ann Wohlers and Anne Robertson were on duty handing out the goodies and collecting donations to the Food Pantry.
June Gregg receives a small gift at the Santa Gingerbread House drive-through.
Rudolf made an appearance Sunday's drive-thru Santa event in Little Washington, part of this year's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Barbara Adolfi and Ray Boc at the Sperryville float.
Carolyn Roth with Lillian Freeman Aylor. The LOVE sign was designed and built by Roth, Ronda Ann Gregorio, Sean Spink and Haley French.
Volunteer Karen Dick waves to passersby at the Flint Hill float.
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
The Sperryville float, part of "A Rappahannock Christmas".
The Flint Hill float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
The Flint Hill float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Santa and Mrs. Klaus, with an elf, at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Children receive toys at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
Children received toys and the Food Pantry received donations at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
A parent donates to the Food Pantry during Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Children receive toys at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
The Sperryville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
The Sperryville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
The Sperryville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Town of Washington float at the CFC Coop.
Town of Washington float at the CFC Coop.
Honoring the tradition of past Christmas parades, a three judge panel (Connie Compton, Lillian Aylor, and Kendra Settle Hahn) chose a winning float. This year's prize went to Flint Hill's entry by a 2-1 vote.
"My vote is for Flint Hill because it’s all about love community and giving," said one judge. "That float [Flint Hill] represents the 'true" meaning of Christmas, which is Love and Giving," said another judge.
Added Christmas event committee member Dot Lessard: “They are all winners in the eyes of the committee and the county citizens.”
As always, the event benefits the Food Pantry. If you couldn't come out on Sunday, donations can be made online at rappahannockpantry.org.
Sperryville:Mimi Forbes, Laura Lucas, Tooie Dooley, Nancy Hillard, Doug Meuse, Kerry Sutten, Tony and Brenda Lavato, Bruce and Kim Nelson
Washington: Brittany Strickland, Anne Williams, Dr. Tom Massie, Chuck Humphreys, Laura Grigsby, Ed and Becky Hartman, Mike Cannon
Woodville: Lynnie Genho, Julie Carney, Meghan Rogers, Thom Pellikan, Kathleen and Larry Grove, Horton Beebe-Center, Cynthia Stamps, Misty Wright, Raymond Stamps, Beth Gainer, Joel Daczewitz, Halle Butvin, John Genho
Flint Hill: Debbie Donehey, Linda Eisenhart, Jason Goldman, Ronda Ann Gregorio, Anne Lyon, Kymber Messersmith, Carolyn Roth, Sean Spink, Charlotte Harvey Wagner
Sponsors
John Anderson, John and Beverly Sullivan, Caroline Anstey, Dot and Rick Lessard, Judy DeSarno, Chuck and Dee Akre, Ross O'Donoghue, Larry and Kathleen Grove, Henry Gorfein
2020 event committee
Kim Nelson, Dot and Rick Lessard, Alice Anderson, Laura Dodd, Bill Dant, Danny Wilson, Dennis Brack, Lilla Fletcher Leto, Joneve Murphy, Chris Doxzen, Fred Catlin
