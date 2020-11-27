Santa and Mrs. Claus will return for a drive-thru appearance on Dec. 6
COVID-19 has paused the traditional Christmas parade in Little Washington this year, but “A Rappahannock Christmas” will kick off soon.
In the coming days, you’ll notice festive holiday-themed floats in four of Rappahannock’s villages:
Washington: In front of the CFC Farm & Home Center (aka the co-op) on Rte. 211
Sperryville: In front of Headmaster's Pub
Flint Hill: In post office parking lot, across street from Griffin Tavern
Woodville: At the corner of Rte. 522 and Rudasill Mill Road at the old Mary's Store lot.
The displays will be finalized by Sunday, Dec. 6, when they will be judged by the following criteria:
Best Representation of “A Rappahannock Christmas”
Best Overall Craftsmanship
Public Appeal
This year’s judges are Sheriff Connie Compton, Lillian Aylor and Kendra Settle. The winning entry will get a live Christmas tree to plant in their village. Garcia Tree Service & Landscaping will plant the tree.
Each float will also contain an "I Spy" reindeer for kids, where they (and adults young at heart) can look for a specific Christmas-themed item at each village display.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their annual appearance, bringing gifts for the county’s children on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the old County Administrator’s office across the street from the Little Washington Theatre. This year’s event will be a drive-thru with gifts delivered through the windows of vehicles. Please stay in your car and wear a mask.
As of now, the long range weather report for the weekend of Dec. 5-6 is mild and sunny.
Local artisans have been a part of the Christmas parade tradition and will be this year, albeit virtually. Parade organizers have partnered with RAAC to create a Holiday Artisans Market. Check it out at raac.org/holiday-artisan-market/
COVID-19 won’t cancel Christmas!
